What is the Holiday Bowl in college football? Date, venue, history and more explored

The Holiday Bowl has been played since 1978 and is part of the 41 bowl games that are held at the end of the regular season.

The participants of the 2023 Holiday Bowl will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 3 after the conference championship games.

What is the Holiday Bowl in college football?

The Holiday Bowl has taken place since 1978

The Holiday Bowl is one of the 41 bowl games in college football. The game is played at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

The first Holiday Bowl took place in 1978, and the Navy defeated BYU 23-16. The 2020 and 2021 editions of the Holiday Bowl were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 1978 until 2019, the Holiday Bowl was played at San Diego Stadium. However, in 2020, the venue was demolished and since 2022, the game has taken place at Petco Park, which is the home of the MLB's San Diego Padres, after a five-year agreement was reached in 2021.

The Holiday Bowl has yet to be featured in a college football playoff game. It has also gone through plenty of different name changes due to different sponsors.

Who usually plays in the Holiday Bowl?

The Holiday Bowl is usually played between a school from the Pac-12 and a school from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). With the Pac-12 dissolving, the Holiday Bowl will have a different conference represented starting in 2024.

In the last Holiday Bowl, Oregon edged out a 28-27 win over North Carolina. For this season, the matchups are known until Sunday. But current projections have the Clemson Tigers facing the Oregon State Beavers in the 43rd annual Holiday Bowl.

When is this year's Holiday Bowl?

The 2023 Holiday Bowl is set for Wednesday, December 27 at Petco Park in San Diego, California, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. ET.

The Holiday Bowl airs on FOX.