  • College Football
  "What an insane throw and catch": Ohio State fans exhilarated by Julian Sayin's incredible TD pass to Carnell Tate in game against Wisconsin

"What an insane throw and catch": Ohio State fans exhilarated by Julian Sayin's incredible TD pass to Carnell Tate in game against Wisconsin

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Oct 18, 2025 20:43 GMT
NCAA Football: Ohio State at Wisconsin - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Ohio State at Wisconsin - Source: Imagn

Julian Sayin and his Ohio State Buckeyes are currently facing the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Buckeyes would be able to take the lead on their first drive of the game, with Sayin finding Carnell Tate for a 33-yard touchdown pass.

Here is how fans reacted to this touchdown on social media.

These fans were impressed by what they saw.

"what an insane throw and catch.", said this fan.
"Absolutely insane throw and an even more insane catch... it might sound crazy but Ohio State might be better than last year's National Championship team.", said another fan.
"Absolute dot and Amazing catch.", said a third fan.
These fans have praised the paring of Sayin and Tate.

"I’m gone say it. Tate and Sayin have a good connection. And hebe missing JJ a lot.", said this fan.
"Tate makes it look easy.", said another fan.
"TATE IS A BEAST!", said a third fan.

Carnell Tate's breakout season

Carnell Tate is currently enjoying what many people are calling a breakout season, and the touchdown he was involved in to open the game against Wisconsin has only improved this start.

So far, Tate has been able to record 476 receiving yards, scoring four touchdowns coming into the clash with the Badgers. After a very strong performance against the Minnesota Golden Gophers two weeks ago, Tate regressed last week against Illinois. Speaking of how he planed to bounce back from the below par performance, Tate told the media this week:

"It’s football. You’re gonna have your big games, you’re gonna have your bad games.You’ve gotta stay levelheaded. Everyone’s due for a big game, and that was my big game. So I’m due for another one, so I’ve gotta keep going."

So far, it look like Tate is having another big game for Ohio State against the Wisconsin Badgers, and his performance will help them keep their undefeated season alive.

