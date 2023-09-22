What was Lil Wayne's text about Deion Sanders and Shedeur that nearly brought Skip Bayless to tears?

Deion Sanders has created plenty of buzz around the Colorado Buffaloes. Many Plenty of stars have shown up to support the program during the first three games of the season, all of which the Buffaloes have won. Hip-hop superstar Lil Wayne has been among Colorado's biggest fans and even walked the team out of the tunnel to his legendary song "The Sky is the Limit" in Week 3.

"Undisputed" host Skip Bayless, who is friends with Lil Wayne, recently revealed that a text from the hip-hop legend regarding his time in Boulder brought him to tears.

On "The Skip Bayless Show," Bayless said:

"About that breakfast with Deion, he said, 'Me and Unc, crying, laughing together this morning about Shedeur (Sanders). I effing loved it, Skip. I wish I'd had an effing dad ... but I know my boys will Shedeur anybody for me, though, so that's what made my heart smile about it. Just to see the true innocent and genuine disregard for who he was and where they were was brilliant ignorance.'

"Said Lil Wayne of Shedeur, 'He was just being a son, not a star quarterback, not a potential Heisman winner, not a potential first pick in the draft. He was just protecting his pops.'

"I got tears reading this. And then Wayne went on ... 'Skip, Unc is doing something that even he can't control, and that's being a blessing to each and every one that he encounters, and God doesn't like ugly and God loves Prime, so it's pretty good for now, but it'll be beautiful forever.'"

Big 12 commissioner discusses Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to join the Big 12 next season as the Pac-12 has been decimated by conference realignment. Speaking to Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark discussed the job Deion Sanders has done in turning around the program:

"What's happening is transcending sport. He's bringing a whole new audience into college football that's obviously focused on Colorado, but generally speaking, bringing a new audience to college football. We're excited about that. Obviously, his vision and our vision as a conference are very aligned when you think about connecting to culture, getting on the consciousness of future student-athletes."

Yormark added that he is looking forward to Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes joining the Big 12 next season.