What makes Eddie George qualified to coach Tennessee State University?

NFL legend Eddie George has been hired for his first coaching position, taking the helm as head coach at Tennessee State University. Located in Nashville, Tennessee, TSU is a member of the Ohio Valley Conference. George spent most of his NFL career in Nashville as a franchise player for the Tennessee Titans alongside Steve McNair and Keith Bulluck. George holds over two dozen franchise records for the Titans, so Tennessee State Tiger fans are elated by the new hire.

Eddie George coaching career:

Eddie George has no formal coaching experience, but his football background is unimpeachable. George went to college at Ohio State University, winning the Heisman Trophy as a member of the Buckeyes. For his outstanding college career, George was inducted as a member of the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

TSU Names NFL great and Heisman Trophy Winner Eddie George Head Football Coach #RoarCity pic.twitter.com/DwUxa5j8xd — TSU Athletics (@TSU_Tigers) April 13, 2021

George had an illustrious career with the Titans but has yet to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame, though it is difficult to envision him being left out of the exclusive club for too long. Behind Jim Brown, George was the second running back in NFL history to rush for 10,000 yards in a career without missing a start. The Titans retired Eddie George's jersey in 2019 in a ceremony that also included the retirement of the late Steve McNair's Titans jersey.

Eddie George has an approximate net worth of 3 million dollars, and was released from the Titans amid his refusal to take a pay cut in the twilight of his career after injuries had worn him down and hampered his production. Since retirement, George has remained in the public eye due to fundraisers and other charitable events, but is not one of the many retired NFL veterans who wound up with broadcasting jobs.

Former #Titans RB Eddie George will be the new football coach at Tennessee State University.



The Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis, Tennessee will feature a coaching battle of Eddie George vs Deion Sanders. 👀 pic.twitter.com/zAyEej5pGJ — Tennessee Tyrant (@TitanUpTalk) April 11, 2021

Tennessee State hired Eddie George for his wealth of knowledge regarding the game of football, as well as his connections to college football and NFL royalty, and his status as a living legend in Tennessee, which will greatly bolster his recruiting efforts. George has already enlisted former Titans head coach Jeff Fisher as an advisor, ensuring that his support staff is elite and that his ties to the area are unparalleled among the other coaches in the Ohio Valley Conference.