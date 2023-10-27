What did Matt Weiss do? Revisiting former Michigan Wolverines OC's alleged computer crimes as FBI steps in

The Michigan Wolverines are under investigation in a sign-stealing scandal that could potentially derail their College Football Playoff hopes.

It's not the only investigation surrounding the program, as the FBI has joined forces with the University of Michigan police department. They're looking into former offensive coordinator Matt Weiss for allegedly committing computer access crimes.

The university police department confirmed the investigation in an email to Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press:

"The University of Michigan Police Department has partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding the Matt Weiss unauthorized computer access incident. Currently, the investigation is extensive, ongoing, and is of the utmost priority. Additional information will be provided when available."

Weiss was originally placed on leave after a Michigan employee had reported fradulent activity involving someone accessing university email accounts without permission on Jan. 5.

While he has not been charged with a crime, he was eventually fired 15 days later after he had failed to attend a meeting to discuss the incident. University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel released a statement at the time, announcing the decision:

“After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comment on this personnel matter.”

While the two investigations are unrelated, the news that the FBI is involved is the latest development in what has been a tumultuous week for the program. The Michigan Wolverines are unlikely to face punishment for the alleged computer crimes.

What else are the Michigan Wolverines being investigated for?

The Michigan Wolverines are in the midst of an NCAA investigation that alleges that they attempted to scout their Big Ten opponents in person, which has been banned since 1994.

Connor Stalions, a now suspended staffer, has been accused of purchasing tickets to more than 30 games over the last three years, involving 11 Big Ten programs.

The games were reportedly attended by at least three different people, each of whom recorded the sideline. The operation was in place as recently as last weekend's matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions, whom the Wolverines play later this season.

Stalions would often purchase tickets at the 45-yard line, positioned with a clear angle of the sideline. It's unclear if the Michigan Wolverines' College Football Playoff hopes will be affected by the investigation.