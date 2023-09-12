What did Mel Tucker say about Brenda Tracy? Suspended Michigan State Coach's full statement explored in wake of sexual harassment allegations

Michigan State Spartans coach Mel Tucker has been suspended without pay in the midst of sexual harassment allegations against him coming to light.

The accusation comes from sexual assault advocate Brenda Tracy, who claimed that the Michigan State coach sexually harassed her, in a story released by USA Today.

Tucker released a statement through his attorney, where he responded to Brenda Tracy's accusations.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

He said he helped bring Brenda Tracy to campus in 2021 and that was the only paid engagement she had with the school. Tucker claims to have had dozens of phone conversations with Tracy between fall 2021 and winter 2022, but maintained that her accusations of sexual misconduct were "completely false."

"Brenda Tracy’s allegations of harassment are completely false. The proceedings initiated by Ms. Tracy are devoid of any semblance of fairness for any matter of this importance, and the University’s ‘hearing’ scheduled for October 5-6 is so flawed that there is no other opportunity for the truth to come out.

"... Yes, I did have a late-night intimate conversation with Ms. Tracy in April 2022. Again, as even Ms. Tracy's statements to the investigator confirm, this conversation had nothing to do with the University and was outside of the scope of Title IX or any University policy.

"She initiated the conversation that night, sent me a provocative picture of the two of us together, suggested what she may look like without clothes, and never once during the 36 minutes did she object in any manner, much less hang up the phone."

He also said it was four months after the fact that Tracy was offended by the phone conversation. Tucker also claimed that in a conversation with her lawyer, they believed he should not lose his job and that it would take a substantial amount of money to make the matter disappear.

He also claimed the investigation set up by Michigan State has not been fair. The statement then theorized how the previous issue with Larry Nassar, who worked with Michigan State and was convicted of sexually assaulting athletes, could be in their minds as well.

“I have been ripped from the Team that I love, without any meaningful opportunity to tell my side of the story other than this press release,” Tucker’s statement added. “I ask everyone to consider carefully the undisputed facts outlined and reserve judgment until the full truth comes out.”

Expand Tweet

Mel Tucker has a hearing with Michigan State University scheduled for October 5-6, when he will learn about his fate.

How well could the Michigan State Spartans do without Mel Tucker?

The Michigan State Spartans have started the season 2-0. MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller announced that assistant coach Harlon Barnett will serve as interim head coach while Mark Dantonio will return to the program in an associate coach role.

The team is unlikely to compete for a national championship, as they don't have that type of talent. However, being a strong program that continues to push forward should be the goal.

Meanwhile, Mel Tucker is owed nearly $77 million on his current contract, so the fallout may not be too pretty.