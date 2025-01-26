“What a moron”: CFB fans left unimpressed as Ohio State’s Jim Knowles accepts Penn State’s $3,000,000 offer

According to reports from multiple outlets, Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is finalizing an agreement to take over the same position at Penn State. This comes after he helped the Buckeyes to the national championship title on Monday.

Knowles has been with the Buckeyes since the 2022 college football season. He arrived at Columbus following a five-year tenure at Oklahoma State. Having built one of the strongest defenses in the landscape at the program, he's set to continue with the Nittany Lions.

The decision of Jim Knowles to team up with a conference rival hasn't impressed Ohio State fans. The coach has been highly regarded by the fans since he arrived at the program. However, his decision and its timing have come as a disappointment to the Columbus fanbase.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Other reactions from fans online:

"Clearly personality issues behind the scene. No way this happens otherwise. Long rumored he and Larry Johnson have clashed," a fan wrote.

"Shi**y timing with the victory celebration going on. We move on," another fan wrote.

"This is dumb. We can’t be losing good coaches to other college teams bc of $$$," a fan commented.

"I want to see all of the disrespect when we play them next November. Run the score up," another fan commented.

Jim Knowles to become the highest-paid defensive coordinator at Penn State

Jim Knowles is set to become the highest-paid defensive coordinator in college football when he completes his move to Penn State. This is seen as a crucial factor in his decision.

According to ESPN, Knowles is set to agree to a three-year contract averaging $3.1 million per season, which will elevate him to the top of the rank among college football DCs. He is also believed to be the first coordinator in the sport to earn a base salary of at least $3 million.

At Ohio State, Knowles was already one of the highest-paid coordinators in college football. He earned a base salary of $2.2 million last season with the Buckeyes, with his total compensation nearing $3 million after bonuses following the national championship run.

It was reported that the Buckeyes presented Jim Knowles with a lucrative offer that would have positioned him as the highest-paid coordinator in college football. Their proposal surpassed the $2.5 million salaries of Michigan's Wink Martindale and LSU's Blake Baker.

However, Penn State offered a more lucrative deal to the veteran defensive coordinator, which was crucial to reaching a deal. He is now expected to help tighten up the Nittany Lions' defense as they aim to contend for the Big Ten and national title next season.

