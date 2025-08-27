"What a nerd" " He's blind": Fans quip about Arch Manning's new look as Texas QB racks up NIL portfolio with new deal

Texas quarterback Arch Manning has added a new NIL deal to his name with eyewear brand Warby Parker. He announced the partnership on Wednesday with a funny video alongside his dad, Cooper Manning.The video showed old photos of Arch growing up, often wearing glasses. Arch said people did not think he looked like a typical football player. His dad then joked that he looked more like an accountant. Arch explained that things started to make sense for him once he got Warby Parker glasses in middle school.“It all just clicked,” he said.Cooper added that all of a sudden, his son started reading playbooks on the bus.Arch credited the glasses for helping him see better both on the field and off it, while Cooper tried taking credit for being a good mentor. Arch ended the video by replying to him:“I think it was the glasses.”Fans reacted to the ad on X.“What a nerd,” a fan said.“He’s blind. Nice,” one fan commented.“Now buying their glasses just because of this,” a fan wrote.Meanwhile, many compared him to Clark Kent, Superman’s alter ego.“Superman ?” one fan said.“Why does he look like he could play Superman??” a fan wrote.This deal adds to the flurry of NIL contracts coming Arch Manning’s way. According to On3, his NIL worth stands at $6.8 million, making him the highest valued college athlete in the country.Cooper Manning on his son Arch Manning’s upcoming debutArch Manning is about to make his first start as Texas’ full-time quarterback. He’ll open the season on the road against defending national champion Ohio State on Saturday.When asked what it would mean if Arch lives up to the hype surrounding him, Cooper Manning said (via The Athletic):“There will be ups and downs, good plays and great plays and bad plays,” he said. “But everybody wants to make a judgment call on a very small body of work. You see a quarterback in one preseason game and they want to crown him or kill him, and it’s a little much.&quot;But I’m excited about the whole season and looking forward to seeing the mistakes Arch makes in Week 1 that he doesn’t make in Week 2.”Last season, the Longhorns’ run ended with a 28-14 loss to the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinals, making the season opener this year a chance to settle the score.