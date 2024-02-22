"What we have now is not college football": Former Alabama HC Nick Saban advocates for reform and wants to play a role

Nick Saban ended his coaching career in college football in January after four decades. Nonetheless, the legendary coach will still be involved in the landscape after securing a punditry job with ESPN, joining the fascinating “College GameDay” crew next season.

Despite being out of coaching, he has an opinion about the radical changes witnessed by the college football landscape. At a time when collegiate sports is fast acquiring professional features, the former Alabama coach wants to help institute a reform.

"If my voice can bring about some meaningful change, I want to help any way I can, because I love the players, and I love college football," Nick Saban told ESPN.

"What we have now is not college football -- not college football as we know it. You hear somebody use the word 'student-athlete.' That doesn't exist."

Without a doubt, college football has moved away from what it used to be. It’s a landscape that was known for creating values and preparing athletes for what's to come. However, it has now become an arena where athletes are only concerned about what money they will make.

Saban is one of those who believe the landscape can be reformed for the better, which will help achieve the essence of the sport. The seven-time national champion wants to play a role in that and wants it done without the athletes being on the receiving end.

"I'm not really looking for a job, but I do know I'd like to impact college football the best way I can, whether it's being a spokesperson or anything else," Nick Saban said. "Listen, I'm for the players. It's not that I'm not for the players.

"I want to see the players have a great quality of life and be able to create value for themselves. But we've gone to nobody talking about education, nobody talking about creating value for their future, to talking only about how much money can I make while I'm in college."

Nick Saban expressed a preference for any player compensation model to be managed internally within the schools rather than being organized by donor-based collectives. He believes that it's a much better system that can help build up commitment within the realm.

In a college football landscape that has become lucrative, players have to receive their fair share of the financial benefits, and Saban is open to that. Nonetheless, he emphasized that for any such system to succeed, there also needs to be a commitment on the part of the players.