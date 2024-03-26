“What in the Patrick Mahomes”: Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola instantly triggers comparisons to 3X Super Bowl Champ on Pro Day

The 2024 NFL Draft is around the corner and prospects around the country have been showcasing their skills during their team's Pro Days. One such player who caught everyone's attention was Nebraska freshman Dylan Raiola.

Son of former Cornhuskers great Dominic Raiola, Dylan is yet to embark on his college football journey, but took the opportunity to demonstrate some of the passing moves in his arsenal during Nebraska's Pro Day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The No. 1 prospect from this year's recruiting class, Raiola's passing skills surprised many considering his inexperience at the D1 level. The Buford High School graduate showed off both his impressive accuracy as well as arm strength during the workout.

Raiola impressed fans so much that many drew similarities between himself and a quarterback coming fresh off his third Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes. While others called for the 18-year-old to enter the NFL Draft next season.

Dylan Raiola's passing draws Patrick Mahomes comparisons from fans

Fans compare Dylan Raiola to Patrick Mahomes

While some did not like what they saw

While some fans notices the mechanics of Raiola's throws

Some fans couldn't believe it wasn't Mahomes

While being compared to a 3X SB champ can be an honor for a rookie, Raiola will have big expectations on his shoulders once the 2024 season begins. The five-star QB is expected to take on starting duties immediately and will be the focal point of Matt Rhule's offense.

Read more: Nebraska HC Matt Rhule reveals his expectation for 5-star QB Dylan Raiola in CFB 2024 season

Are the Dylan Raiola and Patrick Mahomes comparisons accurate so far?

While the Kansas City superstar was only a three-star recruit coming out of high school, Mahomes made a name for himself in his three seasons at Texas Tech.

With more than 11,000 passing yards, and 93 touchdowns to his name, Mahomes turned around the early skepticism surrounding his talent and left the Red Raiders as a projected first to second-round draft pick.

On the other hand, Raiola will start his career as a five-star prospect but has drawn a lot of criticism for his lack of rushing abilities.

Raiola has also shown commitment issues, unlike Mahomes, who has only played for two teams since his college career, changing three high schools and later de-committing from Georgia to join the Cornhuskers.

However, Raiola does have all the stats to back him up on the field. The 18-year-old threw for 3,341 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions in his sophomore season and followed it up with another 2,435 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions in his junior year of high school.

Raiola will be taking over an offense that is in the rebuilding process and had three different QBs in the 2023 season. However, with Matt Rhule at the helm, the transition from high school to college will be smoother than usual.

Read more: Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola heaps praise on $70,000,000 worth Patrick Mahomes ahead of AFC Championship Game