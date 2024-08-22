What position does KJ Bolden play? Closer look at five-star recruit's stats

KJ Bolden is a top-rated recruit who will play for the Georgia Bulldogs this season. Bolden's presence will provide the already star-studded team with another strong player for Kirby Smart to use.

But which position will KJ Bolden play with the Bulldogs?

What position does KJ Bolden play?

KJ Bolden plays as a safety. 247sports.com ranks him as the best safety in the 2024 class as well as the third-best player in the state of Georgia.

Bolden will be on the defensive side of the ball with the Bulldogs despite also playing as a wide receiver in high school.

KJ Bolden in High School

Bolden went to Buford High School in Georgia. During his first two seasons of high school football, Bolden was used sporadically, but his playing time was increased in his junior and senior years. In his junior year, Bolden recorded 44 tackles, on a Buford team that went 11-1 for the season.

However, it was his final season in high school when KJ Bolden was at his best. He played on both sides of the ball and had a lot of success. On defense, he recorded 33 tackles and four interceptions but it was on offense where he shone, recording 663 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns, as Bulford made it to the quarterfinals of the state's AAAAAAA playoffs.

While he may have had a better time on offense, Bolden was crowded as his region's Defensive Player of the Year.

Could KJ Bolden make his debut in his freshman year?

The current starting safety for the Georgia Bulldogs is Dan Jackson. Jackson is a walk-on who is entering his senior year and has had some success during his three seasons with the team.

Bolden is the second-string safety and may not play this season unless Jackson gets injured. This may be something that could benefit Bolden.

A year on the sidelines will help him develop off the field without the massive pressure of playing as a freshman for one of the biggest college football programs in the country.

However, if he does have the opportunity to play a few snaps, Bolden should take them, and it will give him some experience that can be built on for the future.

