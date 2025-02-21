"What's polarizing about Tim Tebow?": Josh Pate compares Arch Manning to Former Heisman winner amid constant criticism

Quarterback Arch Manning is set to take over the QB1 job at Texas next season. With Quinn Ewers headed to the 2025 NFL draft, there is no one standing in Manning's way for the starting job in the 2025 college football season.

There is a lot of hype around Manning, partially because of his abilities, but also partially because of his relation to former NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning. As a result, many people are already sick of hearing about him. On Thursday, Josh Pate discussed this situation on "Josh Pate's College Football Show," comparing the situation to one former Heisman winner Tim Tebow experienced.

"Let's be very careful here," Pate said. "Remember a generation ago, a guy by the name of Tim Tebow comes to Florida and by the time he leaves Florida, I'm being told Tim Tebow is the most polarizing player in college football. Even at the time I remember thinking, What's polarizing about Tim Tebow? So, I had some buddies that hated Tim Tebow, a bunch of Georgia fans mostly." [35:30]

"They don't just hate him because of that Gator logo or the fact that he beat them more times than not. They hated him because he was overexposed. Everyone talked about him. He was on the cover of every magazine. He's the main topic on Sportscenter, college football live, and it's Tebow everywhere. So, there answer is, I'm gonna hate Tim Tebow."

Josh Pate then went on to defend Tebow, saying he was not responsible for the extreme media attention he received. He then compared him to Manning and how fans are feeling about him.

"Well, Tim Tebow didn't write a single article about himself. Tim Tebow didn't host a single segment about himself. So, I always wondered then, just like I'll wonder about Arch Manning this year, do you hate Arch Manning or the over coverage of Arch Manning? I would think it's the latter disguised as the former."

Arch Manning is officially named QB1 for the 2025 season by head coach Steve Sarkisian

In an interview with ' Up & Adams' on Thursday, Steve Sarkisian spoke about how the Texas Longhorns will not have a spring game this year. He also officially named Arch Manning as the starting quarterback for next season when asked about it. He said it would be "pretty tough to say he's not going to be our starting QB."

Manning started a few games last season when Quinn Ewers went down with an injury. However, he has never been a full-time starter at the college level.

