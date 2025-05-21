"What saves Bill Belichick is the ACC": Colin Cowherd dissects 8x SB champ's biggest advantage at college amid Jordon Hudson drama

Before the new college football season starts, legendary football coach Bill Belichick is already in the headlines along with his girlfriend Jordon Hudson.
The coach was interviewed by CBS for Belichick's new book "ART OF WINNING", and it went a bit awry after the interviewer started asking personal questions to which Hudson put a stop. However, it drew negative attention from fans and analysts who think the 24-year-old might be having an overpowering influence over the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach.
Amid the turmoil, analyst Colin Cowherd has reason to believe that North Carolina's relatively easy schedule could save Belichick from being embarrassed in his first year down in college football.
"I do think what saves Bill is the ACC," Cowherd said (3:30 onwards). "If you look at their schedule outside of the Clemson game, they can match up with anyone. I mean, it's just W's everywhere in this thing."
Cowherd then drew parallels with Deion Sanders, who also has a stronghold on attention towards his program. Belichick's presence was the reason why North Carolina was able to sell 20,000 season tickets, unlike last season.
"But like Deion Sanders — and this is why I've supported Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson," Cowherd added. "Social currency, attention, is your stock market. And I think North Carolina and Belichick, I've got them as my third story today.
"I don't have the Carolina Tar Heels basketball program as my third story. So, for some of these programs like Colorado and Carolina, selling out the stadium, getting on television."
Bill Belichick rebuffed claims Jordon Hudson's influence on UNC
Bill Belichick's personal life was never scrutinized as much as it has been followinghis signing with UNC as coach. His relationship with a much younger Jordon Hudson has piqued the interest of many on whether the once sturdy Belichick is the same, especially after his controversial interview with CBS.
Despite rumors suggesting that Hudson could have an influence over the program, the legendary football coach has maintained that his personal relationships won't interfere with his coaching responsibilities.
"It's off to the side. A personal relationship. She doesn't have anything to do with UNC football," Belichick said during the ACC Spring Meetings.
It remains to be seen whether Belichick shines amid the spotlight surrounding his personal life.
North Carolina Tar Heels Fans? Check out the latest North Carolina Tar Heels depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.