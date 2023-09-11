"What he sees is unbelievable" - Shedeur Sanders' foreseeing ability as QB during games gets Coach Deion Sanders' approval

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has nothing but praise for his son and starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders transferred to Colorado after Deion was announced as the head coach and was immediately named the starting quarterback. Many were wondering how he would fare in Power 5 football.

In Week 1, though, Shedeur Sanders was dominant, throwing for 510 yards and four touchdowns in an upset win over TCU. He followed that up by throwing for 393 yards and two touchdowns but is yet to throw an interception.

With the Buffaloes now 2-0 on the season, Deion Sanders went on Undisputed and had nothing but praise for Shedeur.

"He's a bonafide leader. He's very calm, very patient in the pocket. He studies so much that it's not it's not too many things that you could trick him in like you can't trick him in coverage, anything like that."

The coach continued:

"He gets upset, you know, we break off a route one yard, too shallow or we're not running our routes at the depth and the speed that they need to run him, and those are the kinds of things that frustrate him. It's hard to fool him at this age and stage in his career because he started every game since he was a freshman, and he started every game in high school.

Sanders concluded:

"So some college quarterbacks, although they might be starting college, probably sit for a year and even start their whole high school career. This guy has started every football game in high school in every game in college. That's a lot of football.

"That's a lot of repetition, and he does not take plays off, especially in practice. so he prepares like that, and what he sees is unbelievable. I love his vision and his thirst for the game. He wants to be great. He really does."

Colorado is ranked with Shedeur Sanders at quarterback

With the Colorado Buffaloes now 2-0, they will remain a ranked team as they enter their home opener ranked 22nd against Nebraska.

The Buffaloes host Colorado State in Week 3 in a game the former are massive favorites in. They then head to Oregon before hosting USC in Weeks 4 and 5 respectively, which shoudl tell us how good Colorado is.

However, with Shedeur Sanders under center, Deion Sanders has a lot of confidence in his team to improve to 3-0 on the season.

