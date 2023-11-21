What is Silent Service Uniform? Exploring Navy's submarine uniforms for Army rivalry game

The Navy Midshipmen are getting ready for their rivalry game against the Army Black Knights, set to take place a few weeks later. They have decided to honor the ‘silent service’ through their uniforms. The Midshipmen unveiled their uniforms for the rivalry game that is scheduled for December 10.

The Navy vs Army game is always a big occasion as it marks the end of the College football season. Each year, both teams unveil special uniforms to mark the occasion. The uniforms are made usually to pay a tribute to something.

Here's what we know about the Silent Service uniform, what the Navy Midshipmen are wearing in their rivalry game against the Army Black Knights.

What is the Silent Service uniform?

The Naval Academy revealed the Silent Service uniform in partnership with Under Armor on Monday. These uniforms honor the Submarine Force, which is also known as the silent service in the Navy.

The ‘Elipse Navy’ colored gameday fit has a jersey patch honoring the USS Massachusetts. The helmet has an image featuring a Virginia-class submarine.

“Navy Athletics and Under Armour unveiled the 2023 Army-Navy game uniform today that will honor the Silent Service, the U.S. Submarine Force, its families and supporting personnel,” the Navy said in its press release.

The Navy vs Army rivalry is one of the oldest in the college football world, dating back to 1890. How have both teams fared in the rivalry? Let's find out.

The Navy vs Army rivalry

The Navy has played the Army 122 times in history and lead the head-to-head with a 62-53-7 record. Also, they have won every game between 2002 to 2015. Since 1972, both teams have played each other annually in the Commander-in-Chief trophy. The title goes to the team with the best record in the inter-service games. The Air Force Falcons also take part in the competition.

The Navy is 5-5 so far in the season and are on a two-game winning streak before their game against the SMU Mustangs. The Army, on the other hand, is 5-6 at the moment and will be next seen in action in the rivalry game.

Will the Naval Academy be able to come out on top in the rivalry game?