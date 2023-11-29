What are the six New Year bowl games in College Football? NY6 Bowl games explained

The New Year bowl games are a huge deal in the world of college football. They are held during the holiday season, a month after the CFB regular season ends.

Since there are six New Year bowl games — Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl — the event has also been nicknamed the New Year's Six or the NY6.

What are the New Year Bowl Games?

The Peach Bowl is one of the oldest games played in college football.

Each year, the NCAA committee selects 12 teams to play in the New Year bowl games. The New Year Bowl games are the group of six bowl games that are held in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Since the College Football Playoff was created in 2014, the New Year bowl games have even more importance. Every three years, two of these bowl games serve as semifinal games for the College Football Playoff.

Cotton Bowl

The Cotton Bowl is played at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The winner of the game is awarded the Field Scovell Trophy.

Notably, the Cotton Bowl hosted a national semifinal after the 2015, 2018 and 2021 regular seasons.

Fiesta Bowl

The Fiesta Bowl has been played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, since 2007. It held the College Football Playoff games in 2016, 2019 and 2022.

The game has been sponsored by Vrbo since 2022 and is known as the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

Orange Bowl

The Orange Bowl is played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. It has been played annually since 1916.

The Orange Bowl hosted the College Football Semifinal game after the 2015, 2018 and 2021 regular seasons.

Peach Bowl

The Peach Bowl takes place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The winner of the game is awarded the George P. Crumbley Trophy.

The Peach Bowl featured a College Football Playoff matchup after the 2016, 2019 and 2022 regular seasons.

Rose Bowl

The Rose Bowl game is played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. The champion of the game is awarded the Leishman Trophy.

The first Rose Bowl game was played in 1902 and is the oldest bowl game in college football history. It has been played annually since 1916.

Sugar Bowl

The Sugar Bowl is held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game has been played annually since Jan. 1, 1935. The Sugar Bowl is the second-oldest bowl game in the country.