What are the stickers on college football helmets? 

Football helmets serve the most important purpose of protecting a player. However, with time, football headgear has evolved and college football teams often display small stickers on their helmets.

But what do these stickers represent? Well, they certainly don't help with the aerodynamics of the helmet and neither are they used for commercial advertising.

In fact, stickers on football helmets mean different things to different teams. They tend to denote either individual or team performances. In most cases, stickers are considered a reward system offered to players by coaches.

How can players earn helmet stickers?

Ohio State football helmet stickers

Teams allow players to earn specific stickers on their helmets. This means that football stars can receive stickers for touchdowns, receiving or rushing yards. Even defensive players can earn stickers based on the tackles, sacks and interceptions they make.

In certain cases, special team achievements also have the possibility of getting stickers on their helmets. When a player from a certain team has more helmet stickers, it's generally a sign of being in form based on previous games.

Helmet stickers can also be used as a tell-on for the opposition in relation to which players have been performing well. However, the NFL does not allow its players to use helmet stickers due to its strict uniform policy.

How did the trend of football helmet stickers come to fruition?

It all started in 1968 when Ohio State football coach Ernie Biggs was looking for a way to motivate his players throughout the season. He thus opted to hand his players helmet stickers for their in-game achievements.

The motivational factor played a huge role in players aiming to get more helmet stickers to flaunt their ability. Today, this trend is still ongoing, with many football coaches using this method to inspire their rosters.

Over the years, the concept of helmet stickers has grown beyond merely showing off prowess. Their uniqueness and creative designs have earned them a place in college football culture, as they can even distinguish players from the same team.

Poll : 0 votes