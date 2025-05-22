The College Football Playoff will reportedly have a new straight seeding model, and no team figures to benefit more than the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. ESPN's Heather Dinich first reported the news.
The straight seeding means the top four-ranked teams in the CFP poll will get a bye. Last season, the top four conference champions got a first-round bye, which automatically negated the independent Fighting Irish a chance to get the extra week of rest.
Marcus Freeman's squad reached the CFP title game last season without a bye. Playing one fewer game would likely be a welcome change.
Notre Dame was in contention for a top-four seed last year after finishing the regular season 11-1. The Irish finished fifth in the CFP rankings, but could have entered the conversation along with conference championship game losers Texas and Penn State.
By last season's standards, having the bye might not seem like such a big advantage. Oregon, Georgia, Boise State and Arizona State all lost in the quarterfinals. However, the seeding will also be different after the changes are made.
To make the seeding change for this fall, the vote had to be unanimous. According to Heather Dinich, one key factor in the negotiation was that the top four-ranked conference champions will still receive the $8 million prize even if they do not make it out of the first round of the CFP.
Could the Notre Dame-USC rivalry be nearing its end?
Regardless of how each team is doing, the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and USC Trojans is always one of each school's most appealing matchups each season. It might not be that way for long.
The teams will face off in South Bend on Oct. 4, but that is the final game of the current contract. USC offered a one-year extension, looking to play in Los Angeles in 2026, but Notre Dame wants a long-term deal.
Sports Illustrated reported that reluctance from USC to sign a longer deal comes from the uncertain future of the College Football Playoff, but they wouldn't move the game to the start of the season.
Both schools have met 95 times in the last 100 years, and while they've never shared a conference and are over 1,800 miles apart, this has become one of the longest-running rivalries in college football.
Notre Dame leads the all-time series 50-37-5, winning six of the last seven matchups.
Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.