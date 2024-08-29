What time is College GameDay on week 1? Kickoff time, important details and more

ESPN's beloved College GameDay will hold its first show in the country after breaking with tradition during the week zero clash pitting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets against the Florida State Seminoles in Dublin, Ireland. The Yellow Jackets started the season with a 24-21 upset of the Seminoles in a tight clash.

The show will be held in College Station, Texas for the much-anticipated clash between coach Mike Elko's Texas A&M Aggies against coach Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

What time is College GameDay on week one?

ESPN's College GameDay for the week one clash featuring Texas A&M against Notre Dame will start at 9:00 a.m. ET to noon ET but the pit will open at 6:30 a.m. at Aggie Park. The show will be available to watch on ESPN and ESPNU.

The show will feature the usual analysts Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee and will see the return of longtime analyst Lee Corso, who missed the clash in Ireland, alongside retired former Alabama coach Nick Saban.

The show chose the clash in Texas over the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs clashing with the No. 14 Cleveland Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

History of College GameDay featuring Notre Dame & Texas A&M

The last time Texas A&M Aggies met the independent Notre Dame Fighting Irish was in 2021 at Kyle Field, defeating them 24-3.

The last time that the Aggies hosted College GameDay was in 2021 when they lost to the Ole Miss Rebels and the season opener in 2024 will mark the seventh occasion that they have hosted the show and the 10th time appearing on it overall.

The last time the Fighting Irish were featured on the show was last year's narrow home loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, appearing twice in 2023. Coach Marcus Freeman's team is No. 6 on the list of all-time appearances on the show with 37 appearances.

The Fighting Irish have a lot of history with the show hosting them in South Bend for the first on-location shoot in 1993 and defeating the Florida State Seminoles in the process.

