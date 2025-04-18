What time is the Colorado spring game today? Channel, how to watch, tickets and more

The Colorado Buffaloes are heading into the 2025 college football season, facing massive roster changes after their disappointing 2024 season.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter have gone to the NFL (among other Buffaloes), and this season is a transition year. We will be able to see if coach Deion Sanders can keep the Buffaloes successful without his sons on the team.

The journey starts now with the Buffaloes' spring game. Originally, Deion Sanders wanted this game to be against another program, with the Syracuse Orange being reportedly interested. However, this will not be happening, and the traditional inter-team game will be held.

But, how can fans watch this game, and when is it?

What time is the Colorado Buffaloes' spring game today?

The Colorado Buffaloes' spring game will be held on Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

The game is at 2:30 p.m. local time (4:30 p.m. ET), and gates open at the stadium from 12:30 p.m.

Is the Colorado Buffaloes' spring game televised?

Yes, the Buffaloes' spring game will be televised. It will be shown on ESPN2, with the broadcaster showing the game on national TV for the second consecutive year.

How to watch the Colorado Buffaloes' spring game today?

As mentioned above, the game will be shown on ESPN. The best way to watch the game is on the network itself, which can be accessed via your cable provider or the ESPN app.

However, many people cannot access the network via a traditional cable network, and/or can not access the ESPN app.

For these fans, there are other streaming options, some of which are a lot cheaper, especially if you only want to watch this game. Services like FuboTV offer a free trial that fans can use to access ESPN2 and then cancel the trial when they no longer need it.

Colorado Buffaloes spring game 2025 tickets

The Buffaloes' spring game tickets are available and can be purchased through the Colorado Buffaloes ticket office platform. The cost ranges from $23 for general admission to $53 for hospitality seats.

How long is the Colorado Buffaloes' spring game?

This game is set to last around three hours. This is the usual length of a football game, so one should not be surprised.

However, fans will be in a stadium for longer, as a notable but controversial event is happening tomorrow.

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are having their numbers (2 and 12) retired. Fans have spoken out against this decision, as they believe that these players have not achieved enough to deserve a jersey retirement, ignoring the achievements of former Buffaloes, who achieved a lot more than what Shedeur did, but their jersey numbers have not been retired.

