What time is the Michigan spring game today? Channel, how to watch, Tickets and more

The Michigan Wolverines enter the 2025 season aiming to rebound after a disappointing 2024 campaign, a step back for the reigning 2023 national champions. Their performances in 2024 were not surprising, considering the large turnover in roster talent and it being the debut year of Sherrone Moore as the Wolverines' head coach.

The Wolverines will be holding their spring game this weekend, and are one of the only "large programs" to do so, with many of the others opting for an extra practice session instead of a full game.

But how can fans watch the Wolverines' spring game, and when is it?

What time is the Michigan Wolverines' spring game today?

The Michigan Wolverines spring game will take place on Saturday, April 19, and will be held at Michigan Stadium, the iconic home of the Wolverines in Ann Arbor.

The game is set to kick off at 12:05 pm local time, with the gates opening for fans to enter the stadium at 11 am.

Is the Michigan Wolverines' spring game televised?

Yes and no. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network. However, this broadcast will not be live and is planned to be shown on the network a week after the actual game happens.

How to watch the Michigan Wolverines spring game on TV?

For those who want to watch the game on the day it happens, the only way to do it is to buy a ticket for the event. (More information on that below)

However, for those fans who are happy with waiting a week to see the Wolverines in action, the Big Ten Network is available on numerous providers, as well as the Fox Sports app. Fans are likely to have to pay a lot of money for access to this service.

There are cheaper options available for those who may only want to stream this game. This involves services like Fubo TV and Sling. These carry the Big Ten Network and allow fans to get a free trial. This means that one can watch the game and then cancel the trial once the Wolverines' spring game has finished.

Michigan Wolverines spring game 2025 tickets

The Michigan Wolverines spring game is a free event, and there are no tickets that need to be sold. All fans need to do is turn up, preferably early, to guarantee a seat in the over 100,000 capacity stadium.

How long is the Michigan Wolverines' spring game?

The Wolverines are following the traditional spring game format of an inter-squad game. This is likely to take around three hours to complete.

