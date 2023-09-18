What was Travis Hunter's injury? Overview of Colorado star wideout's latest medical condition

The 19th-ranked Colorado Buffaloes won against the Colorado State Rams but Travis Hunter, their star wide receiver/cornerback, was injured during the game and will not be playing for a few weeks.

Coach Deion Sanders spoke during the post-game and gave an immediate update on Hunter's health.

"I think coach Ray is going to the hospital to check him out. First thing I heard is that he would be out a few weeks. I heard that for sure. But we're gonna do what we gotta do to take care of him. So I know Travis like a book. He probably is gonna want to be out for two weeks, but we got to make sure his health is more important than this game." H/t On3

With Hunter out of the Buffaloes' picture for the next few weeks, it will be very interesting to see how the team responds.

What injury did Travis Hunter suffer?

The specific injury that Hunter suffered has not been announced, but he was hit after the play on the sideline by a Rams player and went down in the first quarter.

Hunter returned to the field in the second quarter before leaving and was taken to the hospital. The speculation is that it is a rib injury, but again, nothing official has been released by Colorado at the time of writing this article.

How long will Travis Hunter be out for?

Colorado coach Deion Sanders announced earlier today (September 18) that Hunter will be out for three weeks with his injuries. That means he will miss the road game against the 10th-ranked Oregon Ducks and home games against the fifth-ranked USC Trojans and the Arizona State Sun Devils at the very least.

Who was the player that hit Travis Hunter?

The player that hit Travis Hunter and initially injured him was senior defensive back Henry Blackburn. After the play, quarterback Shedeur Sanders got into his face and there were some pleasantries expressed by the two sides.

Blackburn is in his fourth season with Colorado State and has been playing well this season. He has 23 total tackles (14 solo, nine assisted) with a pass deflection this year.

How much does Travis Hunter weigh?

Hunter is not a big player in terms of stature, but he plays like one. Hunter has the frame of a skilled position player, standing at six-foot-one and weighing 185 pounds, according to ESPN.