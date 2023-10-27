What is TreVeyon Henderson ethnicity? Ohio State RB's background explored

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson has been making a name for himself on the gridiron.

The 22-year-old has been a part of the Buckeyes roster since 2021 and is regarded as a key piece of their offensive arsenal. In the last three seasons, Henderson has gone on to establish himself as a household name among Ohio State fans.

Hence, given his status and popularity, many might wonder about TreVeyon Henderson's ethnicity and background.

What is TreVeyon Henderson's ethnicity?

The 22-year-old running back is of African-American ethnicity. Henderson was born in 2002 in Hopewell, Virginia.

TreVeyon Henderson had a rough childhood, as the community of Hopewell was plagued with violence during that time. His mother, Lakeesha Hayes-Winfield, once recalled about regular shootings that took place in their area, which is why she did not allow her son to play in the neighborhood.

According to sources, apart from being African-American, Henderson follows the religion of Christianity. He was raised with his two brothers, Ronnie Walker Jr and Kesean Henderson.

Just like him. his older brother, Ronnie, is also a college football player. Ronnie began his collegiate career as a running back with the Indiana Hoosiers, after which he spent three seasons with the Virginia Cavaliers.

He then entered the transfer portal last year before joining the Utah Tech Trailblazers for the 2023 campaign. This season, he has put up 423 rushing yards and three rushing TDs for Utah Tech.

TreVeyon's younger brother, Kesean is also playing football for his alma mater, Hopewell High School. He's expected to be a part of the recruiting class of 2024.

TreVeyon Henderson's record with the Ohio State Buckeyes so far

After enrolling in 2021, Henderson went on to play all 13 games during his true freshman season.

He was an integral part of the Buckeyes offense and made an immediate impact. Thanks to his exceptional agility and speed, Henderson went on to record 1,248 rushing yards and 15 rushing TDs in his debut season.

Last season, Henderson only played eight games, as he was sidelined with a foot injury that he aggravated later in the campaign. In December, he was ruled out for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old made a comeback this season but was out for the last three games due to an undisclosed injury. TreVeyon Henderson is expected to make a comeback against Wisconsin in week 9.