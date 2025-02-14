“What type of son are you”: Coach Prime’s son Shedeur Sanders calls out brother Shilo for his sneaker choices

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders are both preparing for the 2025 NFL draft. As the sons of Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, they get a lot of media attention. On Thursday, Well Off Media posted a video that included some clips of them working out.

In one of the clips, Shilo is leaving the gym, when Shedeur calls him out. He calls out Shilo for not wearing a pair of Sanders' new signature shoes.

"What type of son are you? You don't even wear your daddy's shoes only. Ok," Shedeur said.

"You don't even have a shoe," Shilo told Shedeur.

"I don't care about having a shoe right now. I'm wearing your daddy's shoes, and I'm proud of it," Shedeur responded.

Coach Prime rekindled his relationship with Nike and released a new signature shoe, the Nike Air Diamond Turf 1, on January 24th. A variant of the shoe, the Nike Air Diamond Turf "49ers," was released on February 12th.

Joel Klatt explains why he thinks Shedeur Sanders should be the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft

The conversation around the 2025 NFL draft has gotten interesting in recent weeks. Field Yates released a mock draft that had Shedeur Sanders dropping to the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth pick.

However, analyst Joel Klatt spoke on Thursday about how he thinks Sanders should not just be a top-five pick, but should be the first pick.

"I think that if you really evaluate him as a quarterback and you take the name off the back of the jersey, if you don't look at who his head coach, I think he's a clear No. 1 quarterback," Klatt said. "Here's the reason. Shedeur has the beautiful combination of the ability to be a prototypical passer from the pocket, and he's got the precise ability to be a surgeon in those cases.

"If you give him some time in the pocket, which Colorado did not generally with that offensive line. If he has time and he can diagnose what's going on, he can be surgical in the pocket. I believe that he has a chance to be much better in the NFL than he was even at Colorado."

It was a bold stance to take, but it is not an opinion he is alone in. Several mock drafts have been done in recent weeks that have Shedeur Sanders as the top pick.

