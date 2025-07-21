"What a weird mascot" "Just ridiculous" - CFB fans fume as AAC rebrands to American Conference ahead of 2025 season

The AAC (American Athletic Conference) was officially rebranded to the American Conference on Monday. Along with dropping “Athletic” from its name, the conference added the American’s first-ever conference ambassador, “Soar the Eagle,” as its new logo.

Ad

On3 @On3sports LINK NEW: The AAC has rebranded to the "American Conference" Dropping “Athletic” from its name, it added the American’s first-ever conference ambassador, “Soar the Eagle.” https://on3.com/news/no-longer-aac-american-conference-has-new-name-launches-brand-identity/

Ad

Trending

However, fans on social media didn't seem to like the new rebranding of the conference, which is also known as "The American."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What a weird mascot. Looks like a CCTV still of an eagle caught shoplifting," one tweeted.

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA LINK What a weird mascot. Looks like a CCTV still of an eagle caught shoplifting.

Ad

"Just ridiculous. Classic AAC. Power 6 forever," another added.

"Gonna need someone smarter than me to explain why this is a smart investment," a third commented.

Many others vented their frustrations at AAC rebranding itself ahead of the 2025 season.

"The disrespect is unreal. Aresco left them an amazing conference and they’re screwing the entire thing up. It’s f**king heartbreaking #AAC," one wrote.

Ad

"AAC was iconic smh," another added.

In 2013, the then-AAC had 10 members. However, heading into the 2025 season, The American currently has 14 FBS members. According to commissioner Tim Pernetti, the rebranded conference will bring innovative opportunities and revenue for the league.

“Our name now unequivocally matches our bold ambition and distinct presence,” the American Conference said in a press release. “The result is a unified, confident brand built to fuel growth, increase national presence and elevate our conference’s competitive positioning on the collegiate stage.”

Ad

Moreover, the "Soar the Eagle" mascot is a multiplatform symbol and is considered a “modern media asset” that can be licensed and sold in sponsorship campaigns.

Which teams are in the American Conference in the 2025 season?

Memphis Tigers HC Ryan Silverfield - Source: Imagn

Heading into the 2025 season, here's a look at the 14 football teams that are part of the American Conference.

Ad

Charlotte East Carolina FAU Memphis North Texas Rice Temple Tulane Tulsa UAB USF UTSA Army (football only member) Navy (football only member)

The American conference also has Wichita State as a non-football member.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More