"What a weird mascot" "Just ridiculous" - CFB fans fume as AAC rebrands to American Conference ahead of 2025 season

By Arnold
Published Jul 21, 2025 14:22 GMT
Florida Atlantic v Temple - Source: Getty
The AAC (American Athletic Conference) was officially rebranded to the American Conference on Monday. Along with dropping “Athletic” from its name, the conference added the American’s first-ever conference ambassador, “Soar the Eagle,” as its new logo.

also-read-trending Trending

However, fans on social media didn't seem to like the new rebranding of the conference, which is also known as "The American."

"What a weird mascot. Looks like a CCTV still of an eagle caught shoplifting," one tweeted.
"Just ridiculous. Classic AAC. Power 6 forever," another added.
"Gonna need someone smarter than me to explain why this is a smart investment," a third commented.

Many others vented their frustrations at AAC rebranding itself ahead of the 2025 season.

"The disrespect is unreal. Aresco left them an amazing conference and they’re screwing the entire thing up. It’s f**king heartbreaking #AAC," one wrote.
"AI-generated conference," a user tweeted.
"AAC was iconic smh," another added.

In 2013, the then-AAC had 10 members. However, heading into the 2025 season, The American currently has 14 FBS members. According to commissioner Tim Pernetti, the rebranded conference will bring innovative opportunities and revenue for the league.

“Our name now unequivocally matches our bold ambition and distinct presence,” the American Conference said in a press release. “The result is a unified, confident brand built to fuel growth, increase national presence and elevate our conference’s competitive positioning on the collegiate stage.”
Moreover, the "Soar the Eagle" mascot is a multiplatform symbol and is considered a “modern media asset” that can be licensed and sold in sponsorship campaigns.

Which teams are in the American Conference in the 2025 season?

Memphis Tigers HC Ryan Silverfield - Source: Imagn
Heading into the 2025 season, here's a look at the 14 football teams that are part of the American Conference.

  1. Charlotte
  2. East Carolina
  3. FAU
  4. Memphis
  5. North Texas
  6. Rice
  7. Temple
  8. Tulane
  9. Tulsa
  10. UAB
  11. USF
  12. UTSA
  13. Army (football only member)
  14. Navy (football only member)

The American conference also has Wichita State as a non-football member.

Edited by Krutik Jain
