What will be SMU's share after joining ACC? Taking a closer look at the possible alternatives for the school

The SMU Mustangs are one of three schools being targeted by the ACC, along with the California Bears and Stanford Cardinal. The Mustangs appear ready to make financial sacrifices to leave the American Athletic Conference for a Power Five conference as they are reportedly willing to receive no money from the conference's media rights deal.

"While Cal & Stanford may start at 30% share & SMU at 0, they will: - see shares eventually escalate over remaining 13 years of GoR (yes, they have to sign) - still receive ACC shares from NCAAT, CFP & incentive pool of revenue from expansion ($5-10M/year)"

Dellenger previously reported that SMU is willing to take no broadcast media revenue for the first seven years it's in the conference. Atlantic Coast Conference officials were set to meet on Monday to discuss, and potentially vote on, the addition of the three programs. A tragic shooting on the North Carolina Tar Heels campus postponed the meeting, and it's unclear when talks will resume.

A vote was previously held on the addition of the Bears and Cardinal. However, it failed to reach the required 75% threshold for expansion.

"Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and NC State are the ACC schools against adding Stanford and Cal, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st report by SI. W/only 11 of 15 schools (including Notre Dame) in favor, ACC expansion is 1 vote shy of required 75 percent (12 of 15) to add new members"

Greg Swaim reports the ACC teams against expansion have not changed their stance

The Clemson Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, North Carolina Tar Heels and North Carolina State Wolfpack voted against adding the California Bears and Stanford Cardinal to the ACC. The two Pac-12 programs, along with the SMU Mustangs, need one of the four dissidents to change their position.

"BREAKING: None of the #ACC teams voting no on adding #Stanford, #CalBears and #SMU have flipped, so the #Big12 could possibly add all four remaining P4 teams at a major discount...if they wanted to, but do they? #Wazzu #Beavers"

While none of the teams have changed their stances publicly, a second vote has not taken place, nor has a meeting between the ACC programs. The meeting, which has not been rescheduled, will reportedly center around how to split the extra funds added.