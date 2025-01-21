What year is Will Howard? A look at Ohio State star’s CFB career

The Ohio State Buckeyes won the national championship on Monday, defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23.

Ohio State was led by transfer quarterback Will Howard, who the Buckeyes went out and got from Kansas State. But after leading Ohio State to the national title, will he be able to return to Ohio State?

What year is Will Howard?

Will Howard is a senior and his college eligibility has now expired. He played five years of college football, with four years at Kansas State and one for Ohio State.

In his lone season with the Buckeyes, he threw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. In the national championship game, he threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

Howard was named offensive MVP of the national title game. The quarterback was also second-team All-Big 12 in 2023 and third-team All-Big Ten in 2024.

Howard finished his college career throwing for 9,796 yards, 83 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.

Will Howard says transferring to Ohio State changed his life

Will Howard decided to leave Kansas State as he transferred to Ohio State, and he helped the Buckeyes win the national championship.

Howard says transferring from Kansas State to Ohio State changed his life and he's grateful for his decision.

"I have no words, man," Howard said in the postgame interview, via SI. "They've changed my life in more ways than I can say. Coach Day and these guys here have completely, completely changed my life. I can't believe God gave me the chance to be a Buckeye. There's nothing like it...

“It’s crazy to look back at all that’s happened during my career, going from playing as a freshman at Kansas State," Howard said. "And not really knowing what I’m doing and going into my junior year, not thinking I’d be playing and then winning a Big 12 championship. I’m just so unbelievably thankful that I got a chance to be a Buckeye, even if it was just one year.”

The quarterback is expected to be a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to NFLDraftBuzz.

Howard could sneak into being a Day 2 pick, but being a Day 3 pick seems more likely after helping Ohio State win the national title.

