What years did Marcus Freeman play for Ohio State? Taking a look at Notre Dame HC's playing days

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the college football national championship game on Monday, Jan. 20. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is looking to win his first national title. Interestingly, he will be coaching against his former team, as Freeman played college football at Ohio State.

What years did Marcus Freeman play for Ohio State?

Marcus Freeman played at Ohio State from 2004 until 2008. Freeman grew up in Ohio and as a linebacker, he committed to the Buckeyes. In the 2004 season, he played in 12 games, recording just one tackle, before redshirting the 2005 season due to a knee injury.

Freeman became an impact player in his final three years as in 2006, he started 11 games, recording 71 tackles and two interceptions. He then started every game in 2007 and 2008.

The Notre Dame coach finished his college career with 268 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 15 pass defenses.

Freeman ended up being a two-time second-team All-Big Ten in 2007 and 2008. He ended up being drafted in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL draft but never appeared in an NFL game in his career.

Marcus Freeman praises Ryan Day and Ohio State

Ahead of the national championship game, Marcus Freeman had tons of praise for Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Freeman knows Ohio State has a tough roster to stop, but he's also proud of Day's development of players into men.

"I know Coach Day and a lot of coaches on their staff that do things the right way,” Freeman said, via YardBarker. “You can aspire to win national championships but you also want to develop the young men that come through your program and I think both of our programs do a great job of that."

Freeman will be coaching in his first national championship game as Notre Dame is an 8.5-point underdog.

Freeman is 33-9 as the Fighting Irish's head coach, but this is the first season Notre Dame has made the college football playoff in his coaching tenure.

