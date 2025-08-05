“Whatever happened last year is not important to this season”: Julian Sayin throws down mindset shift as Buckeyes gear up for Texas

  • home icon
By Maliha
Published Aug 05, 2025 12:05 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
After transferring from Alabama to Ohio State during the offseason, Julian Sayin initially served as the backup to Will Howard. With Howard now off to the NFL, Sayin is battling Lincoln Kienholz for the starting quarterback position this fall.

Following their national championship win in the 2024 season, Sayin and the Buckeyes are turning their attention to the 2025 season opener against Texas on Aug. 30.

In an appearance on Off Script with Zak Herbstreit, Sayin spoke positively about the upcoming challenge.

“It’s a completely new team,” Sayin said. "Completely new season. You know, wiping, clean slate. So, whatever happened last year is not important to this season.
"We’re focused on this season and just stacking it one day at a time during camp. Going to be focused on Texas. We’re excited. It’ll be a big game Week 1, and the guys on the team, we’re excited to play."
With 14 players from the 2024 season's squad selected in the NFL draft, Ohio State has seen huge roster changes.

The Buckeyes' opener against Texas is especially noteworthy, as it marks the first time in college football history that the top two-ranked teams will face off in Week 1. Texas holds the No. 1 spot in the coaches poll, while Ohio State is No. 2.

Julian Sayin learned a lot backing up Will Howard last season

After transferring to Ohio State, Julian Sayin cited the development of quarterbacks like Justin Fields and CJ Stroud as a key factor in his decision. Upon arriving in Columbus, Sayin spent his first season learning while backing up Will Howard.

“I think I learned a lot last year,” Sayin said, via On3's Zak Herbstreit. “Learning from Will, just learned, you know, how to be a leader. He was a great leader for the offense and for the team and, you know, I think that was definitely something I tried to learn from him.
"Definitely learned a lot also from Will. You know, just learning about the preparation aspect and how much preparation goes into each week."

Julian Sayin saw limited playing time in his freshman year. In his final high school season, he was phenomenal, throwing for 2,369 yards, 24 touchdowns and just one interception, along with four rushing touchdowns.

