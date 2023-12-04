"Whatt no FSU" - USC star Caleb Williams drops his reaction to Seminoles' exclusion from final College Football Playoff rankings

As the final four teams for the College Football Playoff were announced, the USC Trojans' star quarterback, Caleb Williams, couldn't help but express his disappointment.

While the Trojans wouldn't be participating this year, Florida State, who boasted an impressive 13-0 record, including a victory in the ACC Championship, seemed to have a strong case for the playoffs.

However, when the College Football Playoff selection committee released the rankings, Florida State, who appeared to be a strong contender, found themselves outside looking in.

This came as a surprise to many, as no undefeated conference champion has ever been left out of the CFP before.

When ESPN's Pete Thamel shared the committee's final rankings on X (formerly Twitter), Caleb Williams reposted it by saying:

"Whatttt no FSU [?]"

The College Football Playoff semifinals will take place on January 1, with Michigan set to take on Alabama in the Rose Bowl and Washington facing off against Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

The first game, kicking off at 5 p.m. ET, will see top-ranked Michigan, who boast an impressive 13-0 record, take on No. 4 Alabama, who finished the regular season with 12 wins and a single loss. It's set to take place in Pasadena, California, at the iconic Rose Bowl stadium.

The second match-up, starting at 8:45 p.m. ET, will feature No. 2 Washington competing against No. 3 Texas at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Fans of all teams will no doubt be tuning in to watch the action unfold. On the other hand, it's been announced that the USC Trojans will take on the No. 15 Louisville Cardinals in the highly anticipated 44th DIRECTV Holiday Bowl.

Star QB Caleb Williams will be in action

This anticipated event will occur at Petco Park in San Diego on December 27, 2023, at 5 p.m. PT. The USC Trojans, with a record of 7-5, will be playing in this prestigious bowl game for the fourth time in the past decade.

Interestingly enough, USC has never before faced off against the Louisville Cardinals in their lengthy history.

The Cardinals, with an impressive 10-3 win-loss record, are coming off a tough 16-6 loss to Florida State in the ACC Championship Game.

Leading the charge for USC is their talented Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Caleb Williams, who had an exceptional season with an impressive tally of 30 touchdowns and just five interceptions to his name.

There's been some speculation as to whether he might decide to skip the postseason game in favor of beginning his NFL career, but for now, USC fans will be able to watch their star player lead the team in this upcoming game.

In fact, according to The Times, Caleb Williams recently declared that it would be a "game-time decision" as to whether he'll opt out of the postseason game in order to compete in the NFL draft.