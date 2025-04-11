  • home icon
  • College Football
  • When does the 2025 spring transfer portal window open? Timeline of the portal window, rules and more

When does the 2025 spring transfer portal window open? Timeline of the portal window, rules and more

By Allan Wolburg Robles
Modified Apr 11, 2025 23:09 GMT
NCAA Football: Stanford at San Jose State - Source: Imagn
The spring transfer portal will last for 10 days in 2025. - Source: Imagn

While rosters are mostly set ahead of the 2025 season, the spring transfer portal window is the last chance for teams to fill holes or add depth ahead of the regular season.

Ad

While there are a few surprises during the spring period, most of the moves are made through the winter window. Still, players and teams are active during the spring portal.

When does the 2025 spring transfer portal window open?

The spring transfer portal will open on April 16 and will last ten days. Although it will be shorter than previous seasons, there could be a lot of movement in this year's portal.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Teams will be looking at their last chance to fill in starting and depth spots, sometimes covering for injuries or unexpected departures.

With NIL regulations expected to change in the next few months, including adding a revenue-sharing model and a potential salary cap, this spring transfer portal could be the last chance for some players to cash in big, which could create more drama.

Why do college football players enter the spring transfer portal?

There are multiple reasons players enter the spring portal. Coaching changes, especially if those happened close to or after the winter transfer portal, can push players to decide to try their luck somewhere else.

Ad

The opportunity for players to find more playing time in another school, especially after a late transfer arrival could also motivate players to look for alternative options.

And then there is NIL. Programs looking to put their final touch on their rosters could try to lure in some talented players at positions of need or after injuries. That is one reason Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule cited for canceling the spring game, so scouts from other schools wouldn't try to recruit players away from Lincoln.

Ad

How does the spring transfer portal work?

To enter the transfer portal, players must notify the school of their decision. The program will then have two days to enter their name on the database.

Once players have entered the portal, other school representatives can contact the athletes and extend offers to join their program.

Players can review those offers and decide where they want to go next or if they prefer to stay in the same school.

Ad

What are the new transfer portal rules?

Players need to comply with certain rules to enter the transfer portal. They have to enter the portal during this 10-day period, but they can sign with another program outside of the window.

There are exceptions to the spring transfer portal. Just like in the winter portal players from teams that make it to the CFP get extra time to enter the portal, during the spring window players from teams that fired their head coach get a 30-day window. Graduate transfers can also enter the portal at any time.

Entering the portal does not block players from going back to their previous school if they ultimately desire to do so.

About the author
Allan Wolburg Robles

Allan Wolburg Robles

Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.

His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.

Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.

Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.

Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs.

Know More

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications