When does the 2025 spring transfer portal window open? Timeline of the portal window, rules and more

While rosters are mostly set ahead of the 2025 season, the spring transfer portal window is the last chance for teams to fill holes or add depth ahead of the regular season.

While there are a few surprises during the spring period, most of the moves are made through the winter window. Still, players and teams are active during the spring portal.

When does the 2025 spring transfer portal window open?

The spring transfer portal will open on April 16 and will last ten days. Although it will be shorter than previous seasons, there could be a lot of movement in this year's portal.

Teams will be looking at their last chance to fill in starting and depth spots, sometimes covering for injuries or unexpected departures.

With NIL regulations expected to change in the next few months, including adding a revenue-sharing model and a potential salary cap, this spring transfer portal could be the last chance for some players to cash in big, which could create more drama.

Why do college football players enter the spring transfer portal?

There are multiple reasons players enter the spring portal. Coaching changes, especially if those happened close to or after the winter transfer portal, can push players to decide to try their luck somewhere else.

The opportunity for players to find more playing time in another school, especially after a late transfer arrival could also motivate players to look for alternative options.

And then there is NIL. Programs looking to put their final touch on their rosters could try to lure in some talented players at positions of need or after injuries. That is one reason Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule cited for canceling the spring game, so scouts from other schools wouldn't try to recruit players away from Lincoln.

How does the spring transfer portal work?

To enter the transfer portal, players must notify the school of their decision. The program will then have two days to enter their name on the database.

Once players have entered the portal, other school representatives can contact the athletes and extend offers to join their program.

Players can review those offers and decide where they want to go next or if they prefer to stay in the same school.

What are the new transfer portal rules?

Players need to comply with certain rules to enter the transfer portal. They have to enter the portal during this 10-day period, but they can sign with another program outside of the window.

There are exceptions to the spring transfer portal. Just like in the winter portal players from teams that make it to the CFP get extra time to enter the portal, during the spring window players from teams that fired their head coach get a 30-day window. Graduate transfers can also enter the portal at any time.

Entering the portal does not block players from going back to their previous school if they ultimately desire to do so.

