When is Big 12 pro day 2025? Closer look at the NFL Draft prospects who will be participating

Football fans finally know when the Big 12 pro day will take place ahead of this year's NFL Draft. It was officially announced that the Big 12 pro day will be held at The Star in Frisco, Texas from March 18-21.

The event will be covered by the NFL Network from the Dallas Cowboys global headquarters and athletes will showcase their skills at the Ford Center. Several notable stars are expected to participate, including Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

Arizona stars Tetairoa McMillan and Jonah Savaiinaea, Colorado receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. and TCU's Jack Bech and Savion Williams are also expected to participate.

Running backs from this year's Big 12 class who are expected to participate in the event include Arizona State star rusher Cam Skattebo, UCF’s RJ Harvey, Cincinnati’s Corey Kiner, KU’s Devin Neal and Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II.

On the defensive side of the ball, defensive linemen such as BYU's Tyler Batty, Houston's Keith Cooper Jr., and Iowa State's J.R. Singleton are slated to appear. Other notable names already confirmed include Baylor linebacker Matt Jones, Utah tight end Brant Kuithe, and West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Milum.

A full list of over 200 participants, as well as the final workout schedule, is expected to be released at a later date. Sr., NFL executive vice-president of football operations, Troy Vincent, spoke about the event in an official press release.

“The Big 12 and NFL are providing a world-class experience for football student athletes to receive a respectful, dignified, and comprehensive talent evaluation,” Vincent said. “In addition to on-field assessments, the prospects receive mentorship, professional development resources, and tremendous media exposure as they prepare for their future.”

The Big 12 pro day returns after successful 2024 debut

Last year, the inaugural Big 12 pro day was held, which saw over 130 athletes out of the conference participate to be evaluated in front of NFL executives and scouts. One of those players was former West Virginia offensive lineman and current Pittsburgh Steeler Zach Frazier.

Frazier would go on to be selected in the second round by the Steelers following his participation in the Big 12 pro day last year. Speaking about the experience he said:

“The Big 12 NFL Pro Day was an awesome experience being held in an NFL facility.”

“It gave the players a great opportunity to showcase our skills and prove we are ready for the next level," the Steelers center added. "I was able to talk to NFL scouts and coaches and it helped me build confidence and gave me exposure heading into the draft.”

NFL Network is currently slated to begin its broadcast coverage of the 2025 Big 12 Pro Day from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. CT on March 19 and 20.

