When did Brian Kelly leave Notre Dame? LSU HC's professional career explored

Before joining LSU, coach Brian Kelly had a very successful and long stint with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. After spending time with Grand Valley State, Central Michigan and Cincinnati, Kelly made his way to replace Charlie Weis as the next Notre Dame coach.

Brian Kelly had a great time with the Fighting Irish. After his arrival at South Bend, he put up a 7-5 record in his debut season. Notre Dame was then invited to play the Sun Bowl against the Miami Hurricanes, which they won 33-17.

So when did Brian Kelly leave Notre Dame? Kelly's last season with the Fighting Irish was in 2021 before he decided to leave, which came as a shock for fans, as he had led them to an impressive 11-1 season that year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Arkansas LSU Football

Moreover, the team had also played in the Fiesta Bowl, but Kelly resigned before that game. He led Notre Dame to an incredible seven-game winning streak at the end of the season but decided to hand in his papers after the regular season ended.

Later, Brian Kelly opened up on why he left Notre Dame even though he was doing well. In an interview with the Associated Press, Kelly said that he and the Notre Dame program were not on the same page in a few key areas, including resource investment for the players.

Expand Tweet

"I felt like I did everything I could at Notre Dame and they felt like they did everything they could for me," Kelly said. I felt like we both got to a point where this is what they could do right? This is what I did. And we couldn't get past that. Okay? So here we are."

"I felt like what I looked for was student-athlete centered. And I was pushing more for the student-athlete. And I wanted to see that piece. And we didn't seem to be on the same path as to how that was going to get accomplished."

Brian Kelly left Notre Dame with an overall 92-40 record. In November 2021, he was named as the 33rd coach of LSU, taking over from Ed Oregon. He signed a staggering 10-year contract worth around $95 million, making him one of the highest-earning college football coaches.

Brian Kelly: LSU record and stats so far

Last year, LSU put up an impressive 10-4 record in Kelly's debut season. However, his first game of the season did not go as expected, as they lost to the Florida State Seminoles. The Tigers, though, picked themselves up and went on to be crowned the SEC West Champions.

Expand Tweet

They lost the SEC Championship game to the Georgia Bulldogs but beat Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.

This season marks Kelly's second with LSU. So far, they have recorded three wins and just one loss, which came in their season opener against Florida State. Can Brian Kelly lead his team to SEC Championship contention this year?