When does college football start?

One of the most interesting college football seasons ever ended with a familiar face winning the national championship. The Alabama Crimson Tide won the College Football Playoffs national championship game over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Since the clock struck zero, college football fans have been waiting patiently for the new season to start. So, when does the 2021-2022 college football season begin?

When does the 2021-2022 college football season kickoff?

UCLA HC Chip Kelly

The 2021-2022 college football season will kickoff on August 28, 2021. UCLA and head coach Chip Kelly will welcome Hawaii during the first weekend of football. The other games on August 28th consist of: Nebraska at Illinois, Southern Utah at San Jose State, UConn at Fresno State and UTEP at New Mexico State.

This week of the 2021-2022 college football season is more of a tune-up for the big games that take place the following week. The NCAA has stacked the first week of college football for its return in 2021. Let's take a look at the big games that are scheduled for the second week of college football.

What are the must-watch games for the 2021-2022 college football season in Week 2?

Alabama HC Nick Saban

Miami vs Alabama (Atlanta)

The defending national champions will open their 2021-2022 college football season against the Miami Hurricanes. The game will be played at a neutral site in Atlanta, Georgia.

Miami vs Alabama in Atlanta 1st weekend in September we officially close the books on the Red Tide era, mark it down https://t.co/OhkP3KonBr — Kelvin Harris (@Ebonylifestyles) February 25, 2020

Clemson vs Georgia (Charlotte, North Carolina)

The Clemson Tigers are starting their season against a national title contender in the Georgia Bulldogs. This game will also be played at a neutral site in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Penn State vs Wisconsin

The Penn State Nittany Lions are starting their 2021-2022 college football season off by heading to Madison, Wisconsin to meet the Badgers. This game will have big implications for both teams when it comes to the Big Ten Championship.

LSU vs UCLA

After a tune-up game against Hawaii, the UCLA Bruins will welcome the 2019 national champions LSU Tigers. This is going to be a make-or-break year for UCLA head coach Chip Kelly.

UCLA IS ABOVE .500 pic.twitter.com/1EBQjWLT31 — UCLA Barstool (@UCLABarstool) December 6, 2020

Notre Dame vs Florida State

The game between Notre Dame and Florida State will be played on September 5th, which is a Sunday. Both teams are looking to make a run at the College Football Playoffs and a win in Week one will set them on the right path.