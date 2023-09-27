"When you're creating that much buzz, people want to see you fall" - Aaron Rodgers hails Deion Sanders' mentality and recent success in CFB world

Deion Sanders has quickly turned around the Colorado Buffaloes program. After finishing 1-11 last season, the Pro and College Football Hall of Famer has the Buffaloes off to a 3-1 start in his first season leading the team. Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers recently praised Prime Time's efforts in coaching the Pac-12 program.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers downplayed comments made by Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning before adding:

"Deion has created a lot of buzz. A lot of buzz, and when you're creating that much buzz, people want to see you fall. They want to see you fall, for sure, but I applaud Deion because he sticks to his guns and he talks the talk, he walks the walk, he owns it when they get beat."

Check out Aaron Rodgers' comments on Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes below:

Deion Sanders has brought plenty of fanfare to the Buffaloes, as his arrival has turned them into one of the most watched teams in the country. Colorado's television ratings and ticket prices have both skyrocketed since his arrival. While both have been good for the program, as Rodgers pointed out, there are plenty of those who don't like 'Prime Time' and are tuning in to root against him.

O.J. Simpson shares why he believes Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes fell out of the rankings

The Colorado Buffaloes won their first three games of the season, reaching as high as No.18 in the AP Top 25 Poll. Following their blowout loss to the Oregon Ducks in Week 4, Colorado fell out of the rankings altogether. During a recent appearance on 'It Is What It Is,' O.J. Simpson revealed that he believes the Buffaloes should have dropped, but not out of the rankings, stating:

"I mean, when you lose that big - but I don't think they should have dropped - I thought they'd drop to 19 or 20. It's a little surprising but I think, I honestly believe that you have a lot of people in the sports world, the sportscasters and sportswriters, hoping that something like this would happen. I truly do."

'The Juice' added that he believes the Buffaloes program and coach Deion Sanders received hate for representing what has changed in college football:

"I think there was a lot of hate going on about Colorado and a lot of people don't like the fact that they could - because he brought so many guys in that it's changing football too much. Everybody, these people, they want to keep us back in the old days. This is a new day and age. Players are getting paid. Players are transferring."

Although Colorado may not be ranked, they were able to exceed last season's win total in just two games. The Buffaloes are 3-1 and will face the USC Trojans this weekend.