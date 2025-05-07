When Dabo Swinney surprised his equipment manager with Super Bowl tickets

Dabo Swinney surprised Clemson’s long-term equipment manager, David Saville, with a massive gift ahead of the team's practice in February 2019. Despite suffering from Down syndrome, Savile played a vital role in making the Tigers a national championship-winning football program.

In front of the entire Clemson players and staff, Dabo Swinney announced that the NFL had offered David Saville two tickets to Super Bowl LIII. The Tigers had just won the national championship a month earlier.

“You do so much for this team, alright,” Swinney said. “Just the joy that you bring every day, the perspective, how hard you work, one of the hardest workers that we've got around here, y'all love ya, and so we've got a special gift for you.”

“I don't know if you're interested, I know you're busy, but the NFL, they have presented you with two Super Bowl tickets to the Super Bowl this year.”

The surprise gift was handed to Saville less than a month after he earned the 2018 Walter Camp American Hero Award. He was the fifth recipient of the honor, joining Noah Aldrich (2017), Sandra Adams (2016), Frank Hall (2015) and Daniel Rodriquez (2014).

Dabo Swinney explains David Saville’s impact on the program

Moments after notifying David Saville of the Super Bowl ticket gifts, Dabo Swinney explained what it meant to the equipment manager and commented on his solid impact within the program.

“As y'all will see, David fills the room with joy and just such a wonderful spirit,” Swinney said. “He gives our team and myself an unbelievable perspective. And I have yet to see David Seville have a bad day. And again, David, we love you. Have fun, my man. You're my man. And go Tigers!”

David Saville has defied the stereotype about people with Down syndrome with his work at Clemson. His commitment to getting things done without hassle earned him the Atlanta Alliance on Developmental Disabilities Outstanding Achievement Award in 2008.

