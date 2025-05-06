When Dan Lanning opened up about Mike Norvell’s help during wife Sauphia’s cancer journey

In an interview from Oct. 6, 2023, Dan Lanning shared how supportive Mike Norvell is. They worked together during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, when Lanning was the linebackers coach and Norvell was the head coach of the Memphis Tigers. The team won 18 games, including two bowl game appearances.

Lanning discussed what it was like working with Norvell. He noted that during the 2016 season, his wife, Sauphia Lanning, had Osteosarcoma. Norvell allowed him to take time to be with her and paid for a babysitter to watch their children.

"You know, at that time, Sauphia got sick, and he cares," Lanning said (0:45), via 'Next Up with Adam Breneman.' "Like, he cares about people, you know? He wouldn't let me come to work. When Sauphia first got diagnosed with cancer, he hired a sitter for our family, and he wouldn't let me come to work. So, he had somebody help us, like making meals. I think that speaks to Mike's heart."

The tumor was found in Sauphia's knee, and she underwent chemotherapy to become cancer-free in May 2017.

Lanning and Norvell finished the 2017 season with a 10-3 (7-1) overall record and were among the best teams in the AAC. They coached their last game together in the Tigers' 21-20 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 30, 2017.

Lanning left Memphis to sign with the Georgia Bulldogs as a linebackers coach for the 2018 season. The following year, he was promoted to defensive coordinator and held the position for three seasons until he became the head coach of the Oregon Ducks on Dec. 11, 2021.

Norvell joined the Florida State Seminoles on Dec. 8, 2019, and will enter his sixth year as head coach.

Dan Lanning praises Mike Norvell for his innovative offensive coaching

During the interview, Dan Lanning highlighted Mike Norvell's coaching ability on offense. He called him an "impressive offensive mind." The Oregon coach also believes Norvell is innovative when calling plays against the defense.

"Going against him on game day or in practice every day, like this guy is super innovative from a schematic standpoint," Lanning said (01:03) in June 2023, via 'Next Up with Adam Breneman.' "Able to adapt. I think he utilizes his personnel very well, and again, work ethic. The guy works extremely hard."

The Florida State coach hopes to showcase his abilities in the 2025 season. Norvell looks to rebound after finishing with a 2-10 (1-7 ACC) overall record last year.

