When is the deadline to declare for 2024 NFL Draft? Exploring the top prospects who have already declared and those who are still undecided

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to go down from April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan. The Draft is always an exciting event as college football fans can see the top players enter the pro ranks. For NFL fans, it is a chance for their favorite team to improve with incoming rookies.

Although the draft is still months away, underclassman college football players need to declare and file paperwork with the league on Jan. 15 if they are going to enter the draft.

Currently, 34 underclassman players have declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. However, even if players do declare for the draft, they then have until Feb. 2 to withdraw their name should they change their minds.

Which top prospects haven't declared for the NFL Draft yet?

Marvin Harrison Jr. hasn't officially declared for the draft

With just five days remaining for underclassman players to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, two of the top prospects still haven't declared.

Caleb Williams, the quarterback out of USC, who is projected to be the first overall pick, is yet to declare. There were rumblings he may opt to return to school, as back in September. His dad interviewed with GQ and mentioned that Williams not entering the draft is a possibility.

“The funky thing about the NFL Draft process is, he’d almost be better off not being drafted than being drafted first. The system is completely backwards,” Carl Williams said. “The way the system is constructed, you go to the worst possible situation. The worst possible team, the worst organization in the league — because of their desire for parity — gets the first pick. So, it’s the gift and the curse. If there’s not a good situation, the truth is, he can come back to school."

If Williams doesn't declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, it would leave North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye as the projected first-overall pick.

Projected top-five pick Marvin Harrison Jr. is also yet to declare for the draft. The Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver is the top-ranked receiver entering the draft but is yet to declare.

At the Heisman ceremony in December, Harrison mentioned not beating Michigan as a reason for him to come back.

“I’m still undecided,” Harrison said. “Coming into this year, I wanted to beat ‘The Team Up North’ [Michigan] and win a Big Ten championship. And obviously, I didn’t do that this year. I think there’s a great motive to come back if that’s what I decide to do.

"That’s something I definitely wanted to do in my Ohio State career, and not being done that yet definitely opens the door for me to come back. But, I’m undecided. I’m really just taking it day-by-day at this time.”

This past season, Harrison recorded 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns.

