Deiondra Sanders once saw the brotherly side of Shilo Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr. for her guy friend. The Sanders family is a closely knit unit with everyone having each other's back. They tell each other what they feel about anyone, especially about the person their siblings hang out with.

That is exactly what happened when Deiondra asked her brothers about one of her guy friends. What she got from Shilo was an unfiltered opinion that every brother would give his sister.

Here is what Shilo Sanders had to say when Deiondra asked him a simple question about her friend.

When Deion Sanders Jr. and Shilo Sanders got honest about his sister Deiondra Sanders' guy friend

Deiondra Sanders asked for her brothers' advice to gift something to a guy friend of hers. A one-year-old video has resurfaced online that captures the Colorado Buffaloes safety's reaction to the question. And it is as unfiltered as it can get.

"I don't like him. That n*gga is a b*tch bro," Shilo can be heard saying in the video.

Deiondra still persisted with the question but was left disappointed when both her brothers, Deion Sanders Jr. and Shilo, refused to help her in the matter. She must have had to choose the gift herself. So that was the brotherly side of Shilo taking over although he is younger than Deiondra Sanders. But a brother is a brother no matter what and they will always be rivals to their sister's male friends.

The Sanders family has redefined success in whatever field they have touched. And they continue to do so to this day.

The Sanders family redefining success

Deion Sanders, with success in both the MLB and the NFL, has set a high standard for his kids in life. After his professional career ended, he took up coaching and since then has been scaling new heights every day.

His stint with Jackson State was a memorable one, culminating in an unbeaten regular season in 2022. Since then, he has taken over the Buffaloes and is well on his way to leading them to their best record in recent history. The Prime effect is in full swing in Boulder.

Coach Prime's sons Deion Sanders Jr., Shilo Sanders, and Shedeur Sanders are all involved with him in Colorado. While Shilo and Shedeur are on the team, Sanders Jr. handles the media bit around the program. Deiondra Sanders has a flourishing career as a media professional, currently working with the Texas Longhorns first lady Loreal Sarkisian in her new fashion venture.