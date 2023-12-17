When Deion Sanders confronted Jay Norvell for trash-talking his mom on live TV: "You was talkin’ about my mama, dawg"

One of the matchups that attracted a lot of attention in the early days of Deion Sanders’ era at Colorado was the Rocky Mountain Showdown. The Buffaloes were entering the Week 3 game against in-state rival Colorado State with wins against TCU and Nebraska.

The game, which brought ESPN’s College GameDay to Boulder for the first time in the 21st century had a lot of pregame antics between the rivals. Before the game, Colorado State coach Jay Norvell took a jab at Sanders, who's known for wearing a hat and sunglasses on the field:

"When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me,” Jay Norvell said.

That notably met a crazy and hilarious reaction from Deion Sanders, who distributed sunglasses to his players, coaching staff and media crew to wear ahead of the game. It led to a scene between the two coaches at the conclusion of the game at Folsom Field.

A recent video has surfaced, revealing a heated interaction between Deion Sanders and Jay Norvell while meeting to shake hands at the end of the Rocky Mountain Showdown. In the video, Coach Prime accused Norvell of making disparaging remarks about his mother.

"Don’t put your hands on him," Shedeur Sanders told his dad

"Congratulations," Norvell told Deion Sanders.

"God bless you," Sanders replied.

"And I was never talking about your family," Norvell disclosed to Sanders.

"Oh, you was talkin’ about my mama, dawg," Sanders replied.

"No, I was not," Norvell said.

"Yes, you were," Sanders said. "You were. You were."

With the Rocky Mountain Showdown scheduled to take place after its cancellation in previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the matchups are expected to be more heated especially if Sanders and Norvell remain in their job.

Will Deion Sanders get it right at Colorado next season?

Deion Sanders started life as Colorado's coach on a brilliant note. He led the Buffaloes to three consecutive wins at the start of the season, creating loads of expectation among fans.

However, things went south for Colorado when the conference schedule commenced. The Buffaloes only won one of their last nine games in the 2023 season, missing out on a bowl game.

Without a doubt, Sanders has a chance for redemption in the 2024 college football season, as the program is once again set to beef up the roster. It remains to be seen how Coach Prime takes his chances next season in the Big 12.

