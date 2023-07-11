When did Deion Sanders retire? A look back at the Colorado HC's illustrious playing career and when he decided to hang up the cleats

Deion Sanders is widely considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time. The two-sport star thrived in the NFL and MLB and is considered one of, if not, the greatest cornerback of all-time.

Take a look at details of Sanders' retirement below.

When did Deion Sanders retire from the NFL?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deion Sanders abruptly retired from the NFL at the age of 33 in July 2001 just two days before training camp was set to begin. While Sanders had completed just one year of a seven-year, $56 million contract signed before the 2000 season, he was not thrilled with the direction of the then-Washington Redskins.

The franchise had finished his lone season on the roster with an 8-8 record, and Sanders had no interest in playing for a middling team. Instead, he chose to return to the MLB for the 2001 season. The following season, however, Sanders attempted to return with the then-Oakland Raiders ahead of the postseason.

While Washington agreed to waive him, five teams placed waiver bids, preventing him from going to the Raiders, who reached the Super Bowl that season. The team that won the bidding was the then-San Diego Chargers. San Diego was coached by Marty Schottenheimer, who would have been Sanders' coach in 2001 if he did not retire. Sanders never reported or played a game for the Chargers.

After three years away from the sport, Sanders returned in the 2004 season with the Baltimore Ravens. He spent two seasons with the franchise before hanging his cleats up for good in January 2006.

How did Deion Sanders perform in his NFL career?

Deion Sanders recorded 512 tackles, 53 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, 13 fumble recoveries and 10 defensive touchdowns in 14 seasons. He also had 2,199 punt return yards and 3,523 kick return yards along with nine return touchdowns. Furthermore, Sanders appeared on offense as a wide receiver in a limited role. He caught 60 passes for 784 yards and three touchdowns.

Sanders won two Super Bowls and a Defensive Player of the Year Award while being named to eight Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro Teams. He was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011, his first year of eligibility.

Sanders was named to the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team as well as the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. He was a two-time unanimous All-American with the Florida State Seminoles and has also been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Poll : 0 votes