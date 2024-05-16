When is EA Sports College Football 25 releasing? Date, editions, trailer & more to know for 2024 NCAAF game

EA Sports College Football 25 has a release date. On Thursday, EA Sports announced that the video game would be released on Friday, July 19. It will be the first college football game to come out in 11 years.

How many editions are there of EA Sports College Football 25?

There will be two editions of the video games: a standard version and a deluxe version.

The covers for both editions have been released. The standard edition cover will have Quinn Ewers, Travis Hunter and Donovan Edwards.

"It's just a blessing to be able to be on the cover," Hunter told ESPN. "We grew up watching this and looking at the covers, and now we're on it. When I was young, I waited till 12 o'clock to get every NCAA. It was my favorite game by far. I still play the old NCAA 14 to this day."

"Obviously, I grew up in an era of playing this game, as it was big for my age group," Ewers told ESPN. "It's been, what, 10 years now since this NCAA game has come out, and to be on the cover with these two guys, I can't really put it into words. It's just an honor."

"Just the fact that it hasn't come out for a decade, you miss it more," said Edwards, who had 497 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 2023. "The graphics were top tier, the play style was top tier, there was no lag, no glitches in there. I'm just very blessed to be able to be on the cover and to be able to represent the University of Michigan."

The deluxe edition has more players on the cover as it shows them walking out of the tunnel:

The cover has had mixed reviews, but having actual players on it and in the game is exciting for fans.

EA Sports College Football 25 trailer

The full reveal of EA Sports College Football 25 will take place on May 16, but some parts of the game have been released.

The full trailer will drop on May 17, which will be another exciting day for college football fans as they have waited over a decade for the game.