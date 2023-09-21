"When I talk to Tom, it’s different" - Shedeur Sanders says Tom Brady understands his QB struggles more than his dad, Deion Sanders

Colorado’s fast-rising quarterback Shedeur Sanders has noted that there's a difference between the advice he gets from his father, Deion Sanders, who doubles as his coach, and the advice he gets from NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

Speaking on the "Let's Go" podcast on SiriusXM on Monday, the young quarterback believes Brady's advice comes from the experience he garnered during his playing career. This is much different from that of Sanders, who never played quarterback.

“Hearing it from dad, I always hear it my whole life,” Shedeur Sanders replied. “So, it's like I kind of, I kind of understand what he's saying now the majority of the time, I would say. But, of course, whenever I talk to Tom, then it's just different. Because he’s actually been back there taking snaps. My dad ain't never been at quarterback.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Tom Brady says he is proud of Shedeur Sanders?

Tom Brady is one of the top fans of Shedeur Sanders this season. The former New England Patriots quarterback has been offering advice to the Colorado signal-caller since his impressive outing against TCU. He made it known on "Let's Go" that he is proud of him.

“I'm so proud of him, just watching him grow and mature,” Brady said. “We all start at a certain place, and he had a lot of high expectations and he's embraced it. I love him, and it just makes me proud to see what he's doing. So, I know it's just the beginning for you guys and obviously this season.”

Sanders has done a brilliant job for the Colorado Buffaloes after joining the program from Jackson State. He was outstanding during his time in the Football Championship Subdivision and looks ready to prove himself in the more challenging Football Bowl Subdivision.

Can Shedeur Sanders win the Heisman Trophy?

Three games into the season, Shedeur Sanders has become one of the front-runners for the Heisman Trophy against all odds. He has thrown for 1,251 yards and 10 touchdowns with just one interception, leading the No. 19 Buffaloes to victory in all their games.

It's been an unlikely start for Colorado and Sanders this season, and it is to be seen if they can keep it up. A successful season for the Buffaloes could see the junior quarterback lay a claim on the coveted honor. Notably, his father had talked him into contention for the award at Jackson State.