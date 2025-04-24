When James Franklin set up big surprise by taking 1-hour drive to celebrate Penn State players getting drafted in NFL

The NFL draft is more than just a formal signing or about heading to the next destination. It's a roller coaster ride that sees college football players' dreams coming to fruition. As such, even the coaches who trained and prepared for this moment often can't tone down their emotions.

Ad

Just hours away from the 2025 NFL draft, a clip from Apr. 2024 resurfaced, which showed Penn State coach James Franklin taking a one-hour drive from one place to another and celebrating with his drafted players.

Franklin first went to the house of offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu, who was picked at No. 11 by the New York Jets. He celebrated with his family, who were surprised to see the coach. An hour later, Franklin saw defensive end Chop Robinson being drafted at No. 21 by the Miami Dolphins.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

By the time he got off the board, Franklin drove to Robinson's house, which was an hour away. When he reached there, the coach celebrated the occasion with his family.

Ad

This just goes to show Franklin's mutual happiness and emotional bond he creates down at Penn State.

James Franklin to attend NFL draft at Green Bay to see Abdul Carter & Co. get drafted

James Franklin hasn't been in the draft building since 2005 when he was the coach of the Green Bay Packers. The NFL draft is going to take place from Thursday to Saturday spanning several rounds at Green Bay.

Ad

However, knowing that Penn State defensive standout Abdul Carter is expected to get picked inside top five, Franklin can't help but feel excited for his players, whose dream will come true this week.

"It's changed a lot," Franklin said. "I'm kind of interested in seeing it."

During his conversation on the Penn State Coaches Show on Tuesday night, Franklin recalled his time in Green Bay, where he was the wide receivers coach for the 2005 season.

Ad

"It was a special, unique experience," Franklin said of his season with the Packers in 2005. "A lot of the things we do now at Penn State are things that I stole from Green Bay. I thought it was a first-class organization from top to bottom. Had a great experience."

Now he is back in the area to see Carter and his teammate, Tyler Warren, get drafted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More