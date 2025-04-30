Lane Kiffin returned to Neyland Stadium for the first time as a head coach in October 2021 when he took his Ole Miss team to play against Tennessee. Kiffin coached the Volunteers in 2009 but departed for USC after just one season, a move that infuriated students and fans.
Entering the stadium for the Southeastern Conference game, the student section greeted him with boos. Still, he walked onto the field with composure and confidence despite the hostile atmosphere he was greeted with by his former team.
Kiffin discussed what the environment looked like with ESPN sideline reporter Cole Cubelic in his pregame interview.
Cubelic: Coach Kiffin, you came out to a lot of boos. What sort of gives you comfort and calm when you come out to that kind of reception?
Kiffin: Matt Corral… I got you on that one. I was going to say Popcorn.
Cubelic: I got mine ready.
Kiffin: You know they like me a lot.
Cubelic: It doesn't feel like it, no. But you like them, they don't like you, don't you?
Kiffin: It is what it is, man. These guys are passionate, great fans, electric crowd. This is college football.
Cubelic: Thank you, Coach.
Lane Kiffin went on to show superiority to his former team on its home field, leading the Rebels to a 31-26 victory. Matt Corral completed 21-of-38 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns to secure the victory.
Lane Kiffin’s return to Tennessee ended with hostility
The Tennessee-Ole Miss game ended as it began, in chaos. The game was delayed for 20 minutes with 54 seconds to go after home fans went irate over an official's decision.
Fans pelted objects onto the field, targeting the Ole Miss players and the team's sideline. Lane Kiffin summed up the experience after the game in Knoxville.
"It's an emotional game and fans are emotional, but you never expect something like that, to see all that stuff come flying out of the stands," Kiffin told ESPN. "I got hit with a golf ball, but at least whoever threw it was smart enough to throw a dirty range ball."
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement following the matchup, condemning the unacceptable behavior of the Tennessee fans while noting that the right disciplinary measures will be implemented. Despite the chaotic atmosphere of the encounter, it's one of the most memorable games in recent years in the SEC.
