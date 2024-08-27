When was the last time Georgia beat Clemson? Closer look at the rivalry history

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are set to begin their 2024 season this weekend as they face the No. 14 Clemson Tigers in Atlanta, Georgia. The Bulldogs are looking to win their third national championship in the past four seasons.

Georgia has reached the postseason three times in the 10 years since the inception of the College Football Playoff, making the title game each time and winning twice.

The Tigers have also won two titles in the College Football Playoff era. They have reached the postseason six times and the title game four times, with each mark trailing only the Alabama Crimson Tide. Clemson will look to take advantage of the postseason field expanding from four to 12 teams as it looks to end a three-year postseason drought.

Take a look at the rivalry between the two powerhouse programs below.

When was the last time Georgia beat Clemson?

The Georgia Bulldogs' last victory over the Clemson Tigers came in the most recent matchup between the two programs. The teams met at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, to begin the 2021 season. The matchup came with both teams ranked in the top five and was a defensive showdown.

The then-No. 5 Bulldogs defeated the then-No. 3 Tigers 10-3. The only touchdown in the game came on a 74-yard interception return for a touchdown by safety Christopher Smith.

Georgia vs. Clemson head-to-head

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Clemson Tigers first met in 1897, with the Bulldogs winning in a 24-0 shutout. The rivalry between the two programs has been mostly one-sided as Georgia holds an all-time 43-18-4 record against Clemson. The Bulldogs are currently riding a two-game winning streak against their rivals.

Additionally, the Bulldogs hold the largest margin of victory in the series as they defeated the Tigers 55-0 in 1920. Their ten-game winning streak that spanned from that 1920 blowout through 1954 represents the longest winning streak in the matchup.

Georgia's last 10 games vs. Clemson

Georgia 10-3, 2021 Georgia 45-21, 2014 Clemson 38-35, 2013 Georgia 30-0, 2003 Georgia 31-28, 2002 Georgia 19-17, 1995 Georgia 40-14, 1994 Georgia 27-12, 1991 Clemson 34-3, 1990 Clemson 21-20, 1987

