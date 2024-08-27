When was the last time LSU beat USC? Taking a look at blockbuster matchup

The No.13-ranked LSU Tigers are set to begin their 2024 season this weekend as they face the No.23-ranked USC Trojans in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Tigers are looking to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time since winning the national championship in 2019. That marked LSU's only postseason appearance in the 10 years since the inception of the College Football Playoff.

Meanwhile, the Trojans have failed to make a single postseason appearance during the College Football Playoff era. They will look to take advantage of the postseason field expanding from four to 12 teams by earning their first playoff berth. However, they will have a tough schedule after officially joining the Big Ten during the offseason.

Take a look at the matchup between the two powerhouse programs below.

When was the last time LSU beat USC?

The LSU Tigers' last victory over the USC Trojans came in the most recent matchup between the two programs, all the way back in 1984. The teams met at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum - the home of the Trojans.

The Trojans entered the matchup with a 2-0 record and ranked 15th in the nation. Meanwhile, LSU was unranked with a 2-0-1 record.

The Tigers used an elite defensive performance to pull off a 23-3 upset. Meanwhile, they leaned heavily on the running game as they ran it 51 times for 150 yards.

Their Week 1 matchup will mark the first meeting between the two programs in 40 years.

LSU vs. USC head-to-head

The LSU Tigers and USC Trojans first met at Tiger Stadium in 1979. The Tigers entered the matchup with a 2-0 record and ranked 20th in the nation. Meanwhile, the Trojans were 3-0 and the top-ranked program in college football.

The Trojans were able to overcome a 12-3 fourth-quarter deficit to win 17-12 thanks to a touchdown with just eight seconds left in the game.

The two sides have only met twice in their illustrious histories with each side winning one matchup. LSU's 23-3 victory in 1984 remains the largest margin of victory in the series.

The two sides will look to gain a one-up in the head-to-head matchup as they meet for the first time in four decades this weekend.

