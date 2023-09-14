When was the last time Tennessee beat Florida? Gators-Vols rivalry explored 

The rivalry between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators is one of the most iconic in college football. Famously called "Third Saturday of September," the rivalry began in 1916, and the two teams have met a total of 52 times since then, with the last in 2022.

The first meeting between the two teams ended 24-0 in favor of the Volunteers. However, Florida leads the series with 31 wins, with Tennessee securing victories in the other 21 matchups. The largest victory in the rivalry came in 1990 when the Volunteers won 45-3.

When was the last time Tennessee beat Florida?

Tennessee last beat Florida in their latest meeting in the SEC on Sept. 24, 2022. The exciting matchup ended 38-33 at the Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Volunteers entered the early season game at No.11 while the Gators were No. 20.

While the first quarter of the game was nothing much to write about, the second saw both teams score two touchdowns. The Vols showed their superiority in the third quarter after running back Jabari Small scored two touchdowns.

The game was even more electrifying in the fourth quarter. Despite nearly squandering a 17-point lead late on, the Volunteers won 38-33. As a result, they headed into their bye week for the 2022 college football season with an impressive 4-0 record.

Notably, the keenly contested game saw a noteworthy performance from two 2023 NFL Draft quarterback picks who led both teams: Anthony Richardson and Hendon Hooker. Richardson threw for 453 yards and two touchdowns, while Hooker recorded 349 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Notable details about the rivalry

Tennessee and Florida have shared the same athletic conference since 1910 when Florida joined the now-defunct Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association. Furthermore, both schools played pivotal roles as founding members of the Southeastern Conference in 1932.

Even though they had been in the same conference for a substantial period, a genuine rivalry between the Gators and Vols didn't emerge until the early 1990s. This lack of matchups in the rivalry was primarily due to the infrequency of their meetings in earlier years.

In the first 76 years of the series, spanning from 1916 to 1991, the two teams faced each other just 21 times. Notably, Florida holds the longest winning streak in the rivalry with 11, which spanned from 2005 to 2015 during the dominant era of the Gators.