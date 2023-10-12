When is the Pac-12 championship game in 2023? Location, ticket sales, broadcast information, and more explored

The Pac-12 is set for almost certain death after the end of this season, with only Oregon State and Washington State committed for the 2024 season. This is a pity, considering the West Coast competition is offering some of the best football this season. Currently, seven out of twelve schools in the conference are ranked heading into Week 7 of the regular season.

Depending on how the rest of the season unfolds, this last Pac-12 championship game could be one for the ages. One of the schools that arrives at the game might stand a chance at the national playoffs, which would make for a thrilling final chapter for the storied conference.

Pac-12 Title Game Details

This year, the title game will be held on Friday, Dec. 1, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will have a range of ticket prices from $35 for the cheapest to thousands of dollars for the most expensive VIP hospitality experiences. Tickets can be bought right now through pac-12.com/tickets.

The game will be broadcast on ABC, and you can stream it through its app or through Hulu Live TV, FuboTV, DirecTV Plus and YouTube TV. The game time is yet to be announced.

Which teams could go to the title game?

The race for the Pac-12 title game seems like a three-way battle between the Washington Huskies, the Oregon Ducks and the USC Trojans. The three schools are led by quarterbacks on the Heisman Trophy watchlist, with Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and Caleb Williams having more than 1400 passing yards and 15 touchdown passes.

Week 7 will bring a game that will help to paint a clearer picture for the future of the conference as the Ducks and the Huskies face off against each other. Whoever comes on top here will have a clear path to the title game.

The Trojans have one game more played than the other two schools, as they played in Week 0 with San Jose State. However, of the three teams, USC seems more likely to surrender a game to lower-tier opposition.

The Trojans escaped close calls against Colorado and Arizona in Weeks 5 and 6. Their main strength comes from their offensive unit and having the best quarterback at the college level.

Washington is currently No. 7, Oregon No. 8 and USC is No. 10 in the nation.