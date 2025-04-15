When is Shedeur Sanders' jersey retirement? Latest update on Colorado QB's future

Shedeur Sanders may no longer represent the Colorado Buffaloes, but his presence will remain there in the form of his jersey number.

The Buffaloes will retire the jerseys of Sanders and reigning Heisman winner Travis Hunter during the Spring Game at Folsom Field on Saturday, Apr. 19, 2025. The announcement was made via the official Colorado Buffaloes Football X account, celebrating Sanders' No. 2 and Hunter's No. 12 as “officially untouchable.”

This historic moment comes after both players made a massive impact on the program under the guidance of head coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur’s father. Since transferring to Colorado, Shedeur Sanders & Co. brought a new level of national attention to the Buffs.

In their first season with the Buffaloes, Shedeur led the program to a 4-8 record. In the offseason, the program did a major overhaul at the offensive line and the positive results were clear.

In 2024, not only did Colorado register a winning season (9-4), but for the first time since 2016, they were eligible for the Bowl game.

Sanders finished the season with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns, earning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors and the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Meanwhile, Hunter was the best college football player in 2024, playing nearly 1,400 scrimmage snaps on offense and defense, 382 more than any other player in the country. He finished the season with 1,152 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns while contributing four interceptions and one forced fumble on defense.

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter set to take NFL by storm

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter have declared for the 2025 NFL draft. Since the Alamo Bowl game, speculations have been on the rise about where they'll end up being taken in the draft.

A lot has changed in the month's since, especially to Sanders' draft stock, which has plummeted. While he is still seen as a top two quarterbacks in the draft, the first overall pick holder, the Tennessee Titans, are likely to take Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.

The next few picks could see the likes of Penn State star Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter getting drafted.

As for Shedeur, the New Orleans Saints at No. 9 seem like a potential realistic option.

